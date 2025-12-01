Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views

According to his X bio, The Economist has called Gregg Nunziata a "prominent right-wing lawyer" who is now executive director of the Society for the Rule of Law. He's not here to rule on the legality of strikes on narco-terrorists, though. No, he's noticed a pattern, and he wonders if you have, too.

Advertisement

Drug runners are "narco-terrorists."

Members of Congress are "seditionists".

Judges are "radical rogues."

Protestors are "insurrectionists."

The media is "the enemy of the people."

Illegal immigrants are "invaders."



Do you see the pattern and the problem here? — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) November 30, 2025

We've seen the pattern before, where all Republicans have been labeled Nazis, fascists, racists, white nationalists, misogynists, Islamophobic, transphobic, etc. ICE is President Trump's personal Gestapo. Grandmothers who were invited into the Capitol on January 6 and took selfies were insurrectionists. Illegal aliens are called "undocumented immigrants." An MS-13 member who was likely involved in human trafficking was called a "Maryland man." We think fascists is the term thrown around the most. So yes, we've noticed a pattern.

Do we see the problem with his examples? No. It's the reason we call "pro-Palestinian protesters" Hamas sympathizers, and protesters "agitators." Because it's true.

It's awfully late to be complaining about incendiary rhetoric coming from the Right. You know, the "garbage" Hillary Clinton liked to call "deplorables."

The only pattern I see is that someone is finally telling the truth. — Ella4Liberty🇺🇸 (@ktkleypas) December 1, 2025

These are all accurate labels. I see no problem. — Julie Lafferty (@julielipelaff) December 1, 2025

Yup, they are all working together. That is a big problem. — Mark Reardon (@MarkRea33935465) December 1, 2025

Yes, the color revolution is a big problem, but it has now been made public and it has zero chance of success if Americans are awake. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) December 1, 2025

Yes. These are all problems that must be dealt with so our nation can have peace again. — DVinny84🇺🇸 (@DVinny84) December 1, 2025

Oh I see the pattern. Just not the one you are wishing for. — Vincent Parry. Scuba King (@VincentParry2) December 1, 2025

The real problem is how long it took them all to be properly labeled. — Luce Wood (@wood_luce) December 1, 2025

I sure do, all of the above is true. That's a problem, and it's being dealt with. — Shel In Ohio (@Shel_Is_Tired) December 1, 2025

All these things can be true.



I see no problem. — Hummy Johnson (@HummyJohnson) December 1, 2025

We've been called Nazis and racists for so long, for so often, that the terms have lost all meaning, so don't expect us to clutch our pearls over narco-terrorists.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at [Insert Site], we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.