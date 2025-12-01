Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 01, 2025
Twitter

According to his X bio, The Economist has called Gregg Nunziata a "prominent right-wing lawyer" who is now executive director of the Society for the Rule of Law. He's not here to rule on the legality of strikes on narco-terrorists, though. No, he's noticed a pattern, and he wonders if you have, too.

We've seen the pattern before, where all Republicans have been labeled Nazis, fascists, racists, white nationalists, misogynists, Islamophobic, transphobic, etc. ICE is President Trump's personal Gestapo. Grandmothers who were invited into the Capitol on January 6 and took selfies were insurrectionists. Illegal aliens are called "undocumented immigrants." An MS-13 member who was likely involved in human trafficking was called a "Maryland man." We think fascists is the term thrown around the most. So yes, we've noticed a pattern. 

Do we see the problem with his examples? No. It's the reason we call "pro-Palestinian protesters" Hamas sympathizers, and protesters "agitators."  Because it's true. 

It's awfully late to be complaining about incendiary rhetoric coming from the Right. You know, the "garbage" Hillary Clinton liked to call "deplorables."

We've been called Nazis and racists for so long, for so often, that the terms have lost all meaning, so don't expect us to clutch our pearls over narco-terrorists.

