Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 01, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

How fortunate! We've been gifted a copy of Obama bro Ben Rhodes' piece in the New York Times on Monday about how the Democrats blew it in Gaza. All right, we'll take a look. Rhodes writes:

Less than two weeks after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, President Joe Biden traveled to Israel and held Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an embrace. The image captured the solidarity Americans felt with Israelis after they suffered such horrific violence. It also symbolized a political and governing reflex within the Democratic Party.

During the Biden presidency, it was short-handed the “hug Bibi” strategy — the idea that smothering Mr. Netanyahu with unconditional support would give the U.S. leverage to influence his actions. Over the final 15 months of the Biden presidency, this approach led the White House to provide a flood of weapons for Israel’s bombardment of Palestinians, veto United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a cease-fire, attack the International Criminal Court for pursuing charges against Mr. Netanyahu, ignore its own policies about supporting military units credibly accused of war crimes and blame Hamas for not accepting cease-fire terms that the Israeli government was also rejecting.

This approach made Democrats hypocrites when defending a “rules-based order,” racial equality and democracy. It alienated elements of their base and placed them out of step with younger voters. And in an age of authoritarianism, fealty to an Israeli strongman who routinely humiliated them made Democrats appear weak: Mr. Netanyahu was hugged all the way into the arms of Donald Trump.

By the time I worked in Barack Obama’s White House, Israel was a regional military superpower. Israeli settlements mushroomed across the West Bank. A growing enterprise of security barriers, checkpoints and restrictions on work and freedom of movement consigned Palestinians to a suppressed existence. Hamas controlled Gaza, which was strangled by a permanent Israeli blockade and devastated by episodic wars. The Palestinian Authority governed less than half the West Bank and was delegitimized by its corruption and cooperation with Israeli security forces.

Wow, Rhodes siding with Hamas. Who could have imagined?

Lazar Berman, Christian affairs correspondent for The Times of Israel, did a deep dive on Rhodes' piece.

It was a two-week news cycle when President Donald Trump called MS-13 gang members "animals."

Looking back, it's astonishing that any of the Obama bros were allowed anywhere near the president. Does anyone have video of Rhodes crying when Trump hit Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities?

For his part, President Biden did build that floating aid dock to deliver aid to the Palestinians that lasted a whole 20 days. He tried to appease the anti-Israel wing of his party.

