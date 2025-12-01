Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers

It's funny that this is the first time we've heard any concern from Alexander Vindman about presidential pardons. He seems to think we're getting close to the time when we need to seriously curtail President Donald Trump's (and any future president, he added to sound nonpartisan) pardon powers. Vindman is thinking of a constitutional amendment that would require the Senate to approve of presidential pardons.

We are rapidly approaching the need to curtail @realDonaldTrump‘s (and future president’s) pardon/amnesty powers. A constitutional amendment that requires Senate consent would make a great deal of sense. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) Nov 30, 2025

It would be a lot easier to take him seriously if he'd spoken up during the Biden administration.

Pardoning is an executive check on the judicial branch. Why involve the legislative? And why the Senate?



Alex here doesn't really get how America works. — Dom Chiclo do Entrerríos (@TheMadChiclo) December 1, 2025

Such an amendment isn't getting passed. — NotJohn (@SpaceNotJohn) November 30, 2025

Nope. And Trump can't just declare things to be amendments, like Joe Biden thought he could.

Oh, so Trump is the problem after Biden's unprecidented auto-pen pardons?



Get bent, Bozo. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) November 30, 2025

LOL. That's hilarious coming from a proud supporter of the autopen administration — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 30, 2025

Or at least the president's actual signature and awareness. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) November 30, 2025

This is laughable — Tired Hoosier (@TiredHoosier) December 1, 2025

Fuck you, Alex.

Your only problem with the Biden pardons was that they didn't include you. pic.twitter.com/mtV65zCogF — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) December 1, 2025

How many pardons did "Biden" (read as: autopen) issue in the last month of his time in office? — Rabite (@rabitedensetsu) November 30, 2025

Funny how you just thought of that. — Nicholas Goudas (@GoudasNicholas) December 1, 2025

We will cut him off when he reaches the numbers from Brandon.

Thanks for your concern, traitor. — MonkeyPoxxer(Audit/The/FED) ULTRA MAGA 🇺🇸 (@haasmhaas1) November 30, 2025

You mean like Biden pardoning his entire family. — I Am Jack's Smirking Revenge (@6thvot1) November 30, 2025

Didn't Biden invent the idea of the "preemptive pardon" in the first place? Those should be curtailed.

We are rapidly approaching the need to imprison treasonous actors, deep staters and traitors against a sitting and former President. — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) November 30, 2025

That we can agree on.

