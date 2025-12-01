Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers

Harvard Hires Graduate Who Faced Criminal Charges for Assaulting Israeli Classmate
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 01, 2025
The Last Word/Twitter

It's funny that this is the first time we've heard any concern from Alexander Vindman about presidential pardons. He seems to think we're getting close to the time when we need to seriously curtail President Donald Trump's (and any future president, he added to sound nonpartisan) pardon powers. Vindman is thinking of a constitutional amendment that would require the Senate to approve of presidential pardons.

It would be a lot easier to take him seriously if he'd spoken up during the Biden administration.

Nope. And Trump can't just declare things to be amendments, like Joe Biden thought he could.

Didn't Biden invent the idea of the "preemptive pardon" in the first place? Those should be curtailed.

That we can agree on.

***

