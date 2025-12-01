Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers

It's funny that this is the first time we've heard any concern from Alexander Vindman about presidential pardons. He seems to think we're getting close to the time when we need to seriously curtail President Donald Trump's (and any future president, he added to sound nonpartisan) pardon powers. Vindman is thinking of a constitutional amendment that would require the Senate to approve of presidential pardons.
We are rapidly approaching the need to curtail @realDonaldTrump‘s (and future president’s) pardon/amnesty powers. A constitutional amendment that requires Senate consent would make a great deal of sense.— Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) Nov 30, 2025
It would be a lot easier to take him seriously if he'd spoken up during the Biden administration.
One administration too late https://t.co/G0apTAuM7m pic.twitter.com/1kAbhgfOBb— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 30, 2025
Pardoning is an executive check on the judicial branch. Why involve the legislative? And why the Senate?— Dom Chiclo do Entrerríos (@TheMadChiclo) December 1, 2025
Alex here doesn't really get how America works.
Such an amendment isn't getting passed.— NotJohn (@SpaceNotJohn) November 30, 2025
Nope. And Trump can't just declare things to be amendments, like Joe Biden thought he could.
Oh, so Trump is the problem after Biden's unprecidented auto-pen pardons?— Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) November 30, 2025
Get bent, Bozo.
LOL. That's hilarious coming from a proud supporter of the autopen administration— Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 30, 2025
Or at least the president's actual signature and awareness.— lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) November 30, 2025
This is laughable— Tired Hoosier (@TiredHoosier) December 1, 2025
Fuck you, Alex.— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) December 1, 2025
Your only problem with the Biden pardons was that they didn't include you. pic.twitter.com/mtV65zCogF
Recommended
Mmmm hmmm pic.twitter.com/EO1Hvy9q3w— 🎄𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌🎄 (@navychick1993) December 1, 2025
How many pardons did "Biden" (read as: autopen) issue in the last month of his time in office?— Rabite (@rabitedensetsu) November 30, 2025
Funny how you just thought of that.— Nicholas Goudas (@GoudasNicholas) December 1, 2025
We will cut him off when he reaches the numbers from Brandon.— MonkeyPoxxer(Audit/The/FED) ULTRA MAGA 🇺🇸 (@haasmhaas1) November 30, 2025
Thanks for your concern, traitor.
You mean like Biden pardoning his entire family.— I Am Jack's Smirking Revenge (@6thvot1) November 30, 2025
Didn't Biden invent the idea of the "preemptive pardon" in the first place? Those should be curtailed.
We are rapidly approaching the need to imprison treasonous actors, deep staters and traitors against a sitting and former President.— Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) November 30, 2025
That we can agree on.
***
Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America is back on track.
Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member