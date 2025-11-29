Rep. Pramila Jayapal Demands Answers on the Effect of Foreign Aid Cuts

CBS News: Young Mother Deported Without Her Eight-Month-Old
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on November 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yes, foreign aid has been cut, USAID has been dismantled, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal demands answers to the question of what programs have been cut and the impact they have had on communities abroad. She's concerned about some of the "reports" she's hearing that certain programs are just going to be cut "because they focus on particular communities."

Maybe put your constituents first for a change?

"I'm demanding answers." Well, we just gave them to you.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

