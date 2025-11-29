Rep. Pramila Jayapal Demands Answers on the Effect of Foreign Aid Cuts

Yes, foreign aid has been cut, USAID has been dismantled, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal demands answers to the question of what programs have been cut and the impact they have had on communities abroad. She's concerned about some of the "reports" she's hearing that certain programs are just going to be cut "because they focus on particular communities."

This administration has slashed billions of dollars in foreign aid — and has little data or information to share about why programs have been cut and the impact it has on communities abroad and at home.



I’m demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/HJNie0cEWL — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 28, 2025

Screw “communities abroad”.



We don’t care anymore. — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) November 29, 2025

I’m demanding you stop stealing my paycheck and giving to people I don’t care about. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) November 29, 2025

Rep. Jayapal, speaking of data, care to do an honest audit of the where these billions are going. Are the answers you're now demanding more about making DOGE look bad or determining how well our tax dollars are spent? — Scott Jensen (@Wood2art) November 28, 2025

We’re not responsible for communities aboard. Period. They should at least earn it. — MADr0591 (@MADr0591) November 29, 2025

Squirrel demands to know why haven't refilled the bird feeder. Film at eleven. — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) November 29, 2025

We don’t care about the impact on communities abroad. Those days are over. Everyone in the world blew it. They can feed themselves and pay for their own abortions. Welcome to the Golden Age. https://t.co/flquiCEfB0 — Kira (@Kiradavis) November 29, 2025

No. We are done. It’s over. The money has evaporated. We are only focused on America and Americans. — RubyRedSea (@RubyRedSea) November 29, 2025

She's losing her "cut" in all of it. And that's the real reason she's mad! — Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) November 29, 2025

No more foreign aid. It does not go to the people. It goes to NGO and the pockets of the BS “leaders.” Decades of billions of aid and these countries have not improved at all.



They need to learn to fend for themselves. — Hillary G. (@Hillary60363296) November 29, 2025

Exactly. We’ve done too much for too many people that don’t give a damn about us. We are done — Alandogtown (@Alan85959072) November 29, 2025

Trillions of US dollars have done next to nothing abroad other than fill the pockets of your ilk. It will be more effective here. — Pat Henry (@PavithraSair) November 29, 2025

Yet, we are still supporting foreign nations and are considered the most generous nation in the world. We just stopped hemorrhaging money and sent more reasonable amounts. We also stopped paying for vasectomies in Haiti. — terrylikethecloth (@terrylikthcloth) November 29, 2025

They were cut because they were largely money laundering schemes - including USAID. Also the US is not the world’s babysitter or bank. Countries need to fix themselves instead of continuously asking for handout from the US and Europe. — Hillary G. (@Hillary60363296) November 28, 2025

We don’t owe any other country anything. There, I just explained it to you. — Jo. Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) November 29, 2025

Maybe put your constituents first for a change?

"I'm demanding answers." Well, we just gave them to you.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

