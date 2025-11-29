Commentator Is DEMANDING Names of Service Members Who Allegedly Carried Out War Crimes

This editor was off on Friday, so he missed all of the hubbub about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth allegedly committing war crimes by ordering a second strike on two survivors of a strike on a narco-terrorist boat back in September.

Exclusive: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave an order to “kill everybody” in the first strike on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean. After two men survived, the mission commander ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions, according to two sources.… — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 28, 2025

Two sources, huh?

Mission complete. — SteveAreno (@Steve_A_Reno) November 28, 2025

ABC News reported that Hegseth failed to comment on the accusations on Friday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is declining to comment on a report that he ordered the military to kill all passengers aboard a boat suspected of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea in September.



Read more: https://t.co/l6CBO4urMk pic.twitter.com/KLt2PG9aW9 — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2025

ABC News' post has gotten hit with a proposed Community Note:

The article omits important context from his response, in which he denies the report itself:“As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting…”The absence of this denial implies acknowledgement of the event & is not correct.

He literally commented on X as did his spokesperson who flatly denied the story.



On X.



Dear God it takes literally fifteen seconds to conclusively demonstrate the falsity of this “report.”



This is true 1970s Soviet-style Pravda stuff. https://t.co/Uv601QsDxy — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 29, 2025

Hegseth did comment … on X.

As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.



As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 28, 2025

The post continues:

… intended to be “lethal, kinetic strikes.” The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization. The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence. The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them. Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command. Our warriors in SOUTHCOM put their lives on the line every day to protect the Homeland from narco-terrorists — and I will ALWAYS have their back.

Here's CNN's "Fusion" Natasha Bertrand:

No denial here that a second strike deliberately killed survivors on Sept 2, as we and the Post reported today. https://t.co/nErP80l4UT https://t.co/irudMAZk5B — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 28, 2025

Chief Pentagon Spokesman and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell fielded that one:

We told the Washington Post that this entire narrative was false yesterday.

These people just fabricate anonymously sourced stories out of whole cloth.

Fake News is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/CgpNBfb2gf — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 29, 2025

Pete Hegseth ordering service members to commit war crimes has really fired up Paul, a "tenacious news curator and incisive commentator championing evidence-based journalism and social justice with razor-sharp analysis against disinformation." He demands to know the names of the service members who carried out these blatantly illegal orders.

I’m not asking politely. I’m demanding the names of the service members who carried out these blatantly illegal orders. If you pull the trigger on a war crime, you don’t get to hide behind rank or politics. Court-martial every last one of them for executing an unlawful kill order… https://t.co/tv3LG0DWwm — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) November 29, 2025

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

