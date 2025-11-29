Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because...
Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration
John Kerry Tells Agreeable Hamas Apologist Christiane Amanpour What Pete Hegseth's Doing i...
Waiting for the Adhan in the Shadow of a Stolen Cathedral: The Coexistence...
CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the...
NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali...
Tim Walz Trips HARD Over Himself in Rush to Accuse Trump of Pitting...
WaPo Worried the WH's Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks...
Another Day, Another Biden Afghan Plotting Mayhem: Now Targeting Fort Worth
VIP
Timing of UN's Lecture About Welcoming Refugees Is the Latest Reason Their HQ...
Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who...
No, Kids Should Not Be Trusted to Decide They're Transgender
Thanksgiving: America's Pilgrim Roots and Christian Heritage
House Oversight Drops MORE Biden Aide Testimony Showing the True Extent of the...

Commentator Is DEMANDING Names of Service Members Who Allegedly Carried Out War Crimes

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on November 29, 2025
Twitchy

This editor was off on Friday, so he missed all of the hubbub about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth allegedly committing war crimes by ordering a second strike on two survivors of a strike on a narco-terrorist boat back in September.

Advertisement

Two sources, huh?

ABC News reported that Hegseth failed to comment on the accusations on Friday.

ABC News' post has gotten hit with a proposed Community Note:

The article omits important context from his response, in which he denies the report itself:“As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting…”The absence of this denial implies acknowledgement of the event & is not correct.

Recommended

Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hegseth did comment … on X.

The post continues:

… intended to be “lethal, kinetic strikes.” The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization.

The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence. The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them.

Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command.  

Our warriors in SOUTHCOM put their lives on the line every day to protect the Homeland from narco-terrorists — and I will ALWAYS have their back.

Here's CNN's "Fusion" Natasha Bertrand:

Advertisement

Chief Pentagon Spokesman and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell fielded that one:

Pete Hegseth ordering service members to commit war crimes has really fired up Paul, a "tenacious news curator and incisive commentator championing evidence-based journalism and social justice with razor-sharp analysis against disinformation." He demands to know the names of the service members who carried out these blatantly illegal orders.

Advertisement

We have some idea to whom Paul should direct his demands.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration
FuzzyChimp
NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali Schemes Ignite Firestorm
justmindy
Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because They Tried to Lock Him Up
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who Regret Their Votes
Doug P.
John Kerry Tells Agreeable Hamas Apologist Christiane Amanpour What Pete Hegseth's Doing is Un-American
Doug P.
Waiting for the Adhan in the Shadow of a Stolen Cathedral: The Coexistence Delusion
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration FuzzyChimp
Advertisement