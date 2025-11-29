Civil Rights Lawyer Says Settlers Didn’t ‘Come Legally’

VIP
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 29, 2025
Twitchy

We recently learned from Alex Cole, whose real name is Nicholas Herious and who lives in Vancouver, Canada, that America's founders were literally immigrants. Actually, they were settlers, and many of the Founding Fathers were born in the colonies, including George Washington, John Adams, Ben Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson.

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security didn't exactly set a place at the dinner table for illegal aliens.

Now we're learning from civil rights attorney Scott Hechinger that the settlers didn't "come legally," and that the idea of "legal entry" is a modern invention.

Well, yeah.

Yes, the settlers established borders and wrote laws about unlawful entry. We wouldn't necessarily consider that "modern."

