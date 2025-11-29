Civil Rights Lawyer Says Settlers Didn’t ‘Come Legally’

We recently learned from Alex Cole, whose real name is Nicholas Herious and who lives in Vancouver, Canada, that America's founders were literally immigrants. Actually, they were settlers, and many of the Founding Fathers were born in the colonies, including George Washington, John Adams, Ben Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson.

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security didn't exactly set a place at the dinner table for illegal aliens.

This Thanksgiving, there is no room at the table for invaders. https://t.co/8gQXty2pMo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 27, 2025

Now we're learning from civil rights attorney Scott Hechinger that the settlers didn't "come legally," and that the idea of "legal entry" is a modern invention.

Settlers didn’t “come legally.” They arrived by conquest. They invaded—displacing, killing, and dispossessing Native nations. The idea of “legal entry” is a modern invention. pic.twitter.com/xfsBUwFew6 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) November 28, 2025

Well, yeah.

Correct. By conquest. — Sunni (@ControGorilla) November 28, 2025

And back then, the right of conquest was the law. — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 28, 2025

And we won. Tough shit. Now we set the rules. And those rules include stopping others from invading. We’re not obligated to give new invaders a chance.



Deal with it. https://t.co/WbWV7X1DkB — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 28, 2025

What laws did my ancestors break Scott, specifically? — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 28, 2025

What’s your point? — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) November 29, 2025

And one adopted by ever country in the world. Stop pretending we're the only ones with rules about entry. — Jeanne Nicholson (@JeannesTweeting) November 29, 2025

Imagine rebutting with this. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) November 28, 2025

Did they enter a country when they arrived or just a continent? If so, were there immigration laws broken? Do you have a copy of those immigration laws? — RestoreAmerica (@Freedom7Restore) November 28, 2025

Good thing your ancestors were on the side of the conquerors then! — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) November 28, 2025

Well then by that notion if “legal entry” is a modern invention then so too is “illegal entry”. And that means our ancestors had every right to come and settle the land. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) November 29, 2025

Yes—we conquered the land. It’s ours. Next question. pic.twitter.com/M4NOc9sUtE — Professor Doctor Theory, PhD (@TheoryPhd) November 29, 2025

"The idea of “legal entry” is a modern invention." And water is wet? So what? A counry must be able to control its borders. This is not rocket science. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 28, 2025

Not so much an invention as A LAW WRITTEN BY THE WINNING TEAM! See, when you conquer land, you get to make up laws that dictate things like BORDER LAW. To the victor goes the spoils. We win, we make the laws — Deplorable Justin (@Justinpatriot76) November 29, 2025

So basically, you’re admitting that the massive waves of immigrants in recent years, many of whom are hostile to American interests, ARE an invasion force?



Good point. Thanks for sharing. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) November 28, 2025

Yes, the settlers established borders and wrote laws about unlawful entry. We wouldn't necessarily consider that "modern."

