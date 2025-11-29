CBS News: Young Mother Deported Without Her Eight-Month-Old

We've heard a lot of stories from the left about four-year-olds with cancer being "deported." Fox 11 Los Angeles even ran the headline, "An adult male and a baby were arrested at a Home Depot in Cypress Park." No, babies are not being arrested or deported. Parents are being deported, and they have the option of taking their families back home with them. Some choose not to, which seems to have confused CBS News:

After being deported from Minnesota last week, a young mother says she's back in Honduras without her 8-month-old child. https://t.co/g5aCzUk0hr — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 26, 2025

Frankie McLister reports for CBS News:

After being deported from Minnesota last week, a young mother says she's back in Honduras without her 8-month-old child. Kimberlyn Yaritza Menjivar Aguilar, 22, lived in St. Cloud with her partner. They moved to South Dakota shortly before having a child in March. In a Zoom conversation translated from Spanish to English from her parents' house in Honduras, Menjivar Aguilar told WCCO about the moment she was detained by federal agents at a September fingerprinting appointment for an approved work permit. … "She signed something that they told her was, 'If you are removed you can take your baby with you,' and she signed that document, but at the end she was removed without her baby," [immigration lawyer Kelly] Clark said. Menjivar Aguilar explains her two-week journey to the U.S. when she was 17, crossing the Rio Grande with her younger brother, all to escape a gang who was trying to recruit them, and to be with their dad in the U.S. He's since been deported, too.

Aguilar was ordered to be removed by an immigration judge in 2022.

"At the end she was removed without her baby." We suspect there's more to the story than that.

Save your sob stories they’re not gonna work anymore — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) November 28, 2025

She should have taken her anchor baby with her, who would have the right to return when it came of age. — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 28, 2025

She chose to leave her baby. She could have taken her baby. Where is the child's father? — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) November 27, 2025

We should reunify her entire family in Honduras. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 26, 2025

She should have self deported with her kid.

She made poor choices. — Accidental Martian (@Bz370708245542B) November 26, 2025

Give it a rest. Nothing prevents families from repatriating together. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) November 26, 2025

She should have taken her child with her. Simple.



Even simpler - don't come to the US illegally. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) November 28, 2025

Super short on details.



Like... "Why?"



The most inconvenient reason for the media would be that both the baby and father are citizens and remain in the US together as a family.



In which case - sad but fine. — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) November 27, 2025

She was ordered to be deported 3 years ago. Instead she chose to have a child in the US 8 months ago, in the hope of making it an "anchor baby".



Now, what are the chances that CBS is being selective with the rest of the facts of this case ? — Dave (@DilligafDave01) November 27, 2025

There’s always more to the story and I’m sure they left plenty out. I read elsewhere that the mother left the infant with the father in Minnesota. Her choice, and not forced. He could always move with the baby to Honduras to be with her while they figure things out. — BlueJayGirl 🇺🇸 (@BlueJayGirl2) November 29, 2025

There's no need for family separation because of a deportation order. The whole family can leave together.

***

