CBS News: Young Mother Deported Without Her Eight-Month-Old

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 29, 2025

We've heard a lot of stories from the left about four-year-olds with cancer being "deported." Fox 11 Los Angeles even ran the headline, "An adult male and a baby were arrested at a Home Depot in Cypress Park." No, babies are not being arrested or deported. Parents are being deported, and they have the option of taking their families back home with them. Some choose not to, which seems to have confused CBS News:

Frankie McLister reports for CBS News:

After being deported from Minnesota last week, a young mother says she's back in Honduras without her 8-month-old child. 

Kimberlyn Yaritza Menjivar Aguilar, 22, lived in St. Cloud with her partner. They moved to South Dakota shortly before having a child in March.

In a Zoom conversation translated from Spanish to English from her parents' house in Honduras, Menjivar Aguilar told WCCO about the moment she was detained by federal agents at a September fingerprinting appointment for an approved work permit. 

"She signed something that they told her was, 'If you are removed you can take your baby with you,' and she signed that document, but at the end she was removed without her baby," [immigration lawyer Kelly] Clark said.

Menjivar Aguilar explains her two-week journey to the U.S. when she was 17, crossing the Rio Grande with her younger brother, all to escape a gang who was trying to recruit them, and to be with their dad in the U.S. He's since been deported, too.

Aguilar was ordered to be removed by an immigration judge in 2022.

"At the end she was removed without her baby." We suspect there's more to the story than that.

There's no need for family separation because of a deportation order. The whole family can leave together.

***

