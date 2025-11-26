Judge Rules ICE in Colorado Can’t Arrest Illegals Without Evidence They're a Flight Risk

We ask this all of the time, but why did we have a presidential election last November if federal judges are going to block every policy that the people voted for? A federal judge has ruled that ICE can no longer arrest illegal aliens unless they have a warrant or evidence that the person is a flight risk.

NEW: A federal judge (Obama appointee) rules ICE has gone too far with warrantless arrests.



Judge R. Brooke Jackson says ICE in Colorado can no longer arrest illegals just for being here illegally unless they have a warrant or specific evidence that the person is a flight risk. pic.twitter.com/lNZDmUjKIe — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 26, 2025

Fox News reports:

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Colorado may only arrest illegal immigrants without a warrant if the targets are likely to flee. U.S. District Senior Judge R. Brooke Jackson's order comes after a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and other lawyers on behalf of four people, including asylum-seekers, who were arrested by ICE without warrants earlier this year as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration. The lawsuit accuses immigration agents of indiscriminately arresting Latinos to meet the Trump administration's immigration enforcement goals without evaluating the requirements to legally detain them. The judge said each of the plaintiffs had long-standing ties to their communities and no reasonable agent could have believed they were likely to flee before obtaining a warrant.

"Asylum-seekers." The only flight risk this judge is concerned with is the risk that illegal aliens will be put on a flight back to their home countries.

That won't stand — Doo Doo Economics (@DooDooEcon) November 26, 2025

Do they ever tire of losing on appeal? — 🇺🇸 🤘🏻Fred Z🤘🏻🇵🇱 (@fzimo) November 26, 2025

To the extent it covers aliens for whom a Deportation Order already has been entered, that ruling exceeds the District Judge’s authority, and can be ignored. 8 USC § 1252(e-g). — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) November 26, 2025

Once we break the facade that these justices have any power other than putting out artificial rulings to obstruct the agenda, we can tame a judiciary that has nearly devoured the legislative branch in modern day politics. — TheMilkMan (@TheMilkMan0077) November 26, 2025

The fact that they are illegally living in a country other than that of their citizenship is evidence that they are a flight risk — J Ridout (@jridout_) November 26, 2025

But they've established long-standing ties in their communities … while being her illegally.

He is violating existing law. His order is illegal and should not be followed. See what I did there? — Matt Conrad (@MattConradWyo) November 26, 2025

Yes.

You can absolutely be detained in the U.S. solely for a civil violation (most commonly civil immigration violations like unlawful presence or being in removal proceedings). No criminal charge or conviction is required. — boss351 (@Bosss351Ron) November 26, 2025

What? Being here illegally IS the flight risk — J. Gross (@FirstMateFoot) November 26, 2025

That’s crazy. Any illegal alien is a flight risk. Their very presence is the violation of law. — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) November 26, 2025

So they're not illegal unless they might flee?

Who took your bar exam for you? — Brian Lewis (@BrianLewis33446) November 26, 2025

ICE already have what are termed bench warrants. This judge is either ignoring that or is trying to change the system. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) November 26, 2025

Illegals in the country are in the constant state of committing a crime. The only way for illegals to flee the crime scene is to leave the country. An illegal being a "flight risk" is ironically a justification to not provide a warrant. — lagomorph42 (@lagomorph42) November 26, 2025

This will be overturned. It's just another attempt by an activist judge to gum up the works.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

