Judge Rules ICE in Colorado Can’t Arrest Illegals Without Evidence They're a Flight Risk

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 26, 2025
We ask this all of the time, but why did we have a presidential election last November if federal judges are going to block every policy that the people voted for? A federal judge has ruled that ICE can no longer arrest illegal aliens unless they have a warrant or evidence that the person is a flight risk.

Fox News reports:

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Colorado may only arrest illegal immigrants without a warrant if the targets are likely to flee.

U.S. District Senior Judge R. Brooke Jackson's order comes after a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and other lawyers on behalf of four people, including asylum-seekers, who were arrested by ICE without warrants earlier this year as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

The lawsuit accuses immigration agents of indiscriminately arresting Latinos to meet the Trump administration's immigration enforcement goals without evaluating the requirements to legally detain them.

The judge said each of the plaintiffs had long-standing ties to their communities and no reasonable agent could have believed they were likely to flee before obtaining a warrant.

"Asylum-seekers." The only flight risk this judge is concerned with is the risk that illegal aliens will be put on a flight back to their home countries.

But they've established long-standing ties in their communities … while being her illegally.

This will be overturned. It's just another attempt by an activist judge to gum up the works.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

