Senate Candidate Files Hate Crime Lawsuit Against Dearborn Mayor, Council, and Police Department

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 25, 2025
Brendan Gutenschwager / @bgonthescene

Jake Lang is a Republican running for Senate in Florida. He's also very much opposed to the Islamification of America. Here he is slapping a copy of the Quran with bacon at a demonstration in Dearborn, Michigan, on November 18.

It's tough to see because it all takes place in the first three seconds of the video, but you can see someone rush up to Lang and punch him in the face.

Now, Lang is suing Dearborn's mayor, city council, and police department for refusing to do anything while he was being assaulted.

The post continues:

… that assault, but other acts of intimidation and threats to Lang and other Christians in the area.

The suit is listed as a Civil Rights Complaint, including violations of the 1st, 14th Amendment, failure to protect, selective enforcement and more.

After the march, Lang and others went to the city council meeting and railed against the Islamification of America: "Get the F- out. America First...Christ is King."

H/t @BGOnTheScene @FordFischer @JakeLangJ6

CBS News reports:

In a statement released Tuesday, Jake Lang said he has filed suit against Dearborn police, the city council and Mayor Abdullah Hammoud for $200 million.

Lang is running as a Republican for a U.S. Senate seat in Florida.

He claims that he and his group were hit with pepper spray and sucker punched. He also says they had food thrown at them. He claims the police didn't do anything to prevent them from getting hurt.

Somehow, we don't see him winning this lawsuit or a Senate seat, but he's unapologetic about his Christian faith.

He was being deliberately provocative, but the Dearborn police should have protected his right to free speech.

***

CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS ISLAM MICHIGAN

