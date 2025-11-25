Senate Candidate Files Hate Crime Lawsuit Against Dearborn Mayor, Council, and Police Department

Jake Lang is a Republican running for Senate in Florida. He's also very much opposed to the Islamification of America. Here he is slapping a copy of the Quran with bacon at a demonstration in Dearborn, Michigan, on November 18.

Chaotic scene in Dearborn after Jake Lang brought out another Quran and smacked bacon against it after a prior attempt to burn one pic.twitter.com/e2xFfonKaQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 18, 2025

It's tough to see because it all takes place in the first three seconds of the video, but you can see someone rush up to Lang and punch him in the face.

A person punches Jake Lang and takes off running here in Dearborn pic.twitter.com/TqOrTfAPmp — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 18, 2025

Now, Lang is suing Dearborn's mayor, city council, and police department for refusing to do anything while he was being assaulted.

🚨 BREAKING: Jake Lang files $200 MILLION DOLLAR federal hate crime lawsuit against the Muslim-dominated Dearborn Police Department, council and Mayor Hammoud



Lang was assaulted while marching against Islam in America, and police did NOTHING.



They refused to act not only on… pic.twitter.com/t7nYfM7Pm7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 25, 2025

The post continues:

… that assault, but other acts of intimidation and threats to Lang and other Christians in the area. The suit is listed as a Civil Rights Complaint, including violations of the 1st, 14th Amendment, failure to protect, selective enforcement and more. After the march, Lang and others went to the city council meeting and railed against the Islamification of America: "Get the F- out. America First...Christ is King." H/t @BGOnTheScene @FordFischer @JakeLangJ6

CBS News reports:

In a statement released Tuesday, Jake Lang said he has filed suit against Dearborn police, the city council and Mayor Abdullah Hammoud for $200 million. Lang is running as a Republican for a U.S. Senate seat in Florida. He claims that he and his group were hit with pepper spray and sucker punched. He also says they had food thrown at them. He claims the police didn't do anything to prevent them from getting hurt.

Somehow, we don't see him winning this lawsuit or a Senate seat, but he's unapologetic about his Christian faith.

They are just as bad as the police in Portland — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 25, 2025

It's truly astonishing when law enforcement seems to forget its duty to protect all Americans, regardless of beliefs. All voices should be safeguarded, not silenced. Let's hope justice is served faster than my last drive-thru order! — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavittNews) November 25, 2025

Finally someone had the balls to do it.



Play by their rules - Alinsky Rule #4



This is how we take our country back! — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) November 25, 2025

Federal might go somewhere. State charges will never happen. — RawChickenBeast (@RawChickenBeast) November 25, 2025

Hopefully, he will get the legal assistance of the US Justice Department in perusing his case. — Ed Novak (@novaedn) November 25, 2025

While I disagree with Jake Lang's tactics, the police are still required to protect all people, even when they don't like what people stand for or say. — Dr. Hill (@drhilllaw42) November 25, 2025

He was being deliberately provocative, but the Dearborn police should have protected his right to free speech.

