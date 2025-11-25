Sen. Raphael Warnock Blames Measles Resurgence on RFK, Who Must Be Fired Immediately

We haven't heard a lot from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about how you shouldn't have your children vaccinated against measles. But his anti-vax reputation precedes him, and now that there's been a spike in measles cases, Sen. Raphael Warnock is calling for Kennedy to be fired.

Has Kennedy really "spent his time in office spreading doubt about vaccines"?

Secretary Kennedy has spent his time in office spreading doubt about vaccines.



Now measles is back.



He is a threat to our health and must be fired immediately. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) November 23, 2025

Measles is back because Biden allowed millions of unvetted and unvaccinated illegals into the country. https://t.co/nWuLeF7Nkl — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 23, 2025

Actually there's a long list of required vaccinations for immigrants.



It's Americans who don't have those restrictions. — ⚜ An American🇺🇸 (@kittenhawk1) November 24, 2025

Actually, you’re a profoundly stupid person and it’s actually amazing that you didn’t realize how stupid you’d look right now. https://t.co/XnWOhRiWrK — RBe (@RBPundit) November 24, 2025

Measles is back because of the 20,000,000+ illegals who came into this country unvaccinated and spread across the whole United States. — @Ciscowski 🇺🇸 (@ciscowski) November 23, 2025

No one is stopping people from getting the vaccine. I find it interesting that you don’t comment on the millions of foreigners that were allowed into our country without triage. How many were had measles? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 23, 2025

Gee - not even at the post and he’s responsible for a Texas measles outbreak. That’s powerful stuff! — Raymond Kordonowy (@DrKordonowyMD) November 23, 2025

Measles are back because you opened the floodgates for millions to come in unchecked and then allowed them to stay.

The measles vaccination is still available to this day. — Nate K (@TheDesertForge) November 23, 2025

That's weird. I didn't know RFK Jr was the Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2024? pic.twitter.com/Nod9cKhdGe — Someone Important (@justimportant2) November 23, 2025

It is very interesting to note that the measles outbreak coincided with about 20 million unvaccinated illegals crossing our border under the Biden/Warnock border invasion — fordnGA777 ✝️✡️✝️ (@fordmb1) November 24, 2025

Umm measles outbreaks arrived with illegals about a year and a half ago. Keep up. — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) November 24, 2025

Post hoc fallacy — Joseph Marine (@DrJMarine) November 24, 2025

Measles has never been gone entirely and it was back before Kennedy came in. Stop spreading lies. — picturelady1959 (@picturelady1959) November 23, 2025

@grok did measles just "come back" or have we had measles outbreaks for decades, including all of the last 4 years when Biden was President? — Todd Miller (@LasVegasTodd) November 23, 2025

Measles was back long before RFK became Sec. It is back thanks to the open borders allowing God knows what diseases in. — Dennis Connolly (@Deconn) November 23, 2025

The only disagreement in the comments is over whether President Biden let in 10 million, 20 million, or 50 million unvetted illegals.

***

