Chaos 'Erupts' as Parents Rush Their Children Off School Bus as News of ICE Raid Spreads

What exactly is going on here? They're evacuating little kids out of the emergency exit of a school bus because they believe ICE is closing in. The children would have been safer on the bus and going to school. We'd like to know more about this story, but this is all we have to go on.

Advertisement

Panic and chaos as parents rush to get their children off of a school bus as news spreads that ICE was raiding the Belhaven Estates in Charlotte, NC. ICE purposefully launched this kidnapping operation during a school bus drop off time for an elementary school (11/19/25) pic.twitter.com/plpXjImTbD — Devin Nunes' Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) November 22, 2025

"Kidnapping operation." There's a reliable narrator.

The more I think about this video, the more I realize that it's more political performance art.



There was no need to open the back door, which is an emergency exit. The could exit out of the safe, front door.



This looks like a manufactured 'panic' play for social media clips. — War for the West (@War4theWest) November 23, 2025

I like how this totally not staged hysterical reaction uses the emergency door instead of the normal door as if the normal door was being monitored by ICE and they’re making an escape.



Nice touch. https://t.co/n3eKIbaLkN — RBe (@RBPundit) November 24, 2025

I don't understand the panic, unless... — Jason (@JasonSawmiller) November 22, 2025

Why’re they panicking?



🤓 — Gossett 💫 (@G0ss3tt) November 23, 2025

I see a lot of people who should self-deport before they are caught and lose all their stuff. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) November 22, 2025

"kidnapping"



😂 — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 23, 2025

Are ICE agents at the front door of the bus and this totally fooled them? This is beyond ridiculous. — The Loch Nesz Monster (@nesz) November 22, 2025

Is the bus on fire? 🔥

Otherwise, having the kids leave by the rear emergency exit is nothing but a ridiculous stunt. — Dana L. Coe (@danalcoe) November 23, 2025

Was the front door not working, or did the back door just provide a better photo op? — Tim Hulsey (@hulsey_ryan) November 23, 2025

Was this every kid on the bus?

1. ICE isn't even there

2. this would just draw attention if they were there — Andy Scott (@AndyJScott) November 23, 2025

Yeah, this looks like a really poorly thought-out stunt. We wonder whose idea it was?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.