Female Priest Says Her Clerical Collar Doesn't Allow Her to See Borders

Here's where we wish we had Townhall's Amy Curtis back as a freelancer, as she was our expert on Catholicism. This editor knows a little, like women can't be priests. So when a woman says her clerical collar doesn't allow her to ignore systemic injustice, we wonder who bestowed her with the collar (and the pride colors).

Rev Madison, a Catholic priest, explains that her clerical collar doesn't allow her to "ignore systemic injustice" or "see a border as something to separate me from other people." pic.twitter.com/vzTXTRFrpa — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) November 22, 2025

Hey, look, a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know This woman is not a Catholic priest. The Catholic Church does not ordain women.

If you can stand to hear more, here's a video of her explaining why she remains a Catholic and not an Episcopalian or something else. She also reveals she's married to another woman.

Helpful post where she explains more about her denomination. pic.twitter.com/nSTsbkv7jB — Protestia (@Protestia) November 22, 2025

So what I’m hearing is “I’m basically a Unitarian who likes candles and liturgy.” — ThusSpokeGrok (@ThusSpokeGrok) November 22, 2025

Catholic priestess married to another woman. Yikes - talk about missing the mark. — ledtear ن (@ledtear) November 22, 2025

So if you're excommunicated from the Catholic Church for promoting abortion, divorce, women priests, homosexuality and Eucharist for all regardless of faith or state of sin, you can just start a new church that allows all that and say it's still a Catholic Church? Who knew. — Dr. Cynthia S Brady: PhD, Ed. D, RD, CMT, CFP (@SlappyMcBappy) November 22, 2025

This was properly flagged by the account Woke Preacher Clips and added to by Protestia, "Cataloging theological mischief-makers."

