Ron DeSantis Spots ANOTHER Example of Media's Climate Change Alarmism Being Embarrassingly...

Female Priest Says Her Clerical Collar Doesn't Allow Her to See Borders

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 22, 2025
Meme

Here's where we wish we had Townhall's Amy Curtis back as a freelancer, as she was our expert on Catholicism. This editor knows a little, like women can't be priests. So when a woman says her clerical collar doesn't allow her to ignore systemic injustice, we wonder who bestowed her with the collar (and the pride colors).

Hey, look, a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

This woman is not a Catholic priest. The Catholic Church does not ordain women.

If you can stand to hear more, here's a video of her explaining why she remains a Catholic and not an Episcopalian or something else. She also reveals she's married to another woman.

This was properly flagged by the account Woke Preacher Clips and added to by Protestia, "Cataloging theological mischief-makers."

***

