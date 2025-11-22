AP: ‘Armed Men’ Abduct Several (300?) Catholic Schoolchildren in Nigeria

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 22, 2025
Twitter

Rapper Nicki Minaj, of all people, praised President Donald Trump for a Truth Social post in which he acknowledged the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria by Muslims: "The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!” Trump posted.

Then he posted again, saying that the U.S. might go into Nigeria "guns-a-blazing" to wipe out the genocidal Islamic terrorists. “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that "armed men" had attacked a Catholic school in Nigeria and abducted "several schoolchildren and staff."

A little later, the AP reported that more than 300 schoolchildren were abducted, according to authorities.

The BBC says it was 315 children.

Taken from school … by whom? Taken on a field trip?

Three days is being generous.

If this got only a fraction of the coverage of the "genocide" and "starvation" in Gaza.

We don't want boots on the ground in Nigeria, but perhaps a little more attention from the international community would be nice. At least Trump has spoken out.

***


 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration's peace through strength foreign policy and its successes.

