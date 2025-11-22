AP: ‘Armed Men’ Abduct Several (300?) Catholic Schoolchildren in Nigeria

Rapper Nicki Minaj, of all people, praised President Donald Trump for a Truth Social post in which he acknowledged the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria by Muslims: "The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!” Trump posted.

Then he posted again, saying that the U.S. might go into Nigeria "guns-a-blazing" to wipe out the genocidal Islamic terrorists. “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that "armed men" had attacked a Catholic school in Nigeria and abducted "several schoolchildren and staff."

Armed men attacked a Catholic school in north-central Nigeria and abducted several schoolchildren and staff, an official says, days after 25 schoolgirls were abducted in a neighboring state. https://t.co/to82wb5rzS — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2025

A little later, the AP reported that more than 300 schoolchildren were abducted, according to authorities.

BREAKING: Over 300 schoolchildren have been abducted in an attack on a Catholic school in north-central Nigeria, authorities say. https://t.co/Eyz3rujQk2 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 22, 2025

The BBC says it was 315 children.

Nigeria sees one of worst mass abductions as 315 taken from school https://t.co/GbhyxYIMYe — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 22, 2025

Taken from school … by whom? Taken on a field trip?

AP's like, "Well this is happening so I guess we should cover it but how can we best minimize backlash against peaceful Muslims..." — Diver 41 (Expose Them) (@ExposeDarkDeeds) November 22, 2025

'Armed men'?



Really? This is why press approval is slightly higher than that of Congress.



People don't hate the press enough. — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) November 21, 2025

Islamic jihadists kidnapped these children to indoctrinate, rape, and train them as soldiers. Don't fear calling out the truth or you are exactly what they are. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) November 21, 2025

"Armed men".



Muslims. Just say Muslims. We all know who they are. And we all know why they do what they do - they're Muslim. — Holly Grayle (@HollyGrayle) November 22, 2025

There have been no protests in Europe, America, or Asia condemning this act of terrorism and genocide. Shameful. — Valentinus Sofa 🎗 (@SofaValentinus) November 22, 2025

300 kids gone and we'll read about it for three days. then the news cycle moves on and the armed groups that took them stay operational because we never address why they can do this. that's not a story, that's just how things work. — Rowan B. Sinclair (@RowanSinclair76) November 22, 2025

Three days is being generous.

This is disgusting. The silence and inaction from world leaders is deafening — Nick Koutsoftas (@NKoutsoftas) November 22, 2025

If this got only a fraction of the coverage of the "genocide" and "starvation" in Gaza.

Just armed men, nothing more descriptive than that? — Anthony Walker (@Anthony71008104) November 21, 2025

A Christian genocide in Nigeria doesn’t exist they say… — Amechi Nwandu (@amechi_nwandu) November 22, 2025

We don't want boots on the ground in Nigeria, but perhaps a little more attention from the international community would be nice. At least Trump has spoken out.

