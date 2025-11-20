Tis the Season: Gov. Tony Evers Excited to Decorate the ‘Learning Tree’

Ron Filipkowski Posts Montage of President Trump Insulting Female Reporters
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 20, 2025
Twitter

According to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the theme this year of bringing an evergreen tree inside the state capitol in December and decorating it is to celebrate the heroes who help our kids grow and learn. He's calling it the "Learning Tree."

Seriously, why even bother decorating for Christmas if you can't say "Christmas"? It would be better off just to skip the tree.

To celebrate the heroes who help our kids grow and learn.

We were assured earlier this week by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández that ANY school teacher has a stronger work ethic in their pinky finger than Elon Musk has in his entire body. Are all of the public school teachers going to be working this CHRISTMAS break?

***

