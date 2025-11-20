Tis the Season: Gov. Tony Evers Excited to Decorate the ‘Learning Tree’

According to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the theme this year of bringing an evergreen tree inside the state capitol in December and decorating it is to celebrate the heroes who help our kids grow and learn. He's calling it the "Learning Tree."

It’s that time of the year again. We’re getting ready to decorate the tree in the Capitol!



This year's theme is the 'Learning Tree,' so make sure to send in your homemade ornaments celebrating the heroes who help our kids grow and learn by November 21! ✏️🎄 pic.twitter.com/Sei5c21yw4 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 20, 2025

Seriously, why even bother decorating for Christmas if you can't say "Christmas"? It would be better off just to skip the tree.

It's a Christmas tree meant to celebrate Jesus' birth. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 20, 2025

That would be the CHRISTMAS tree? Right? — Reine (@ReineDeTout) November 20, 2025

Why do you have a tree up? Is there some reason or is it just a random tree? — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) November 20, 2025

What time of year is it and what is the tree for? — RJ (@11B_RN) November 20, 2025

Actually, that’s a Christmas Tree.



Hope this helps! — Michael Casey (@MichaelCasey_) November 20, 2025

Why are you decorating a tree in the Capitol? — Cat With A Hat (@most4masks) November 20, 2025

To celebrate the heroes who help our kids grow and learn.

Teachers shouldn't be "heroes." They should be, "teachers." If we expect them to do anything else but teach, the children won't be learning as much as they should. — Bruno Primas (@BrunoPrimas) November 20, 2025

Are they still heroes if kids don’t graduate or are unable to read or do math above an 8th grade level? — JohnnyE (@GoJohnnyE) November 20, 2025

“Heroes”.



Please. Is there a more self-congratulatory group of people in America than public school teachers? Kids can’t read or do math, but they know all about deviant sexuality—and you think you’re overworked and underpaid.



Gross. — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) November 20, 2025

We were assured earlier this week by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández that ANY school teacher has a stronger work ethic in their pinky finger than Elon Musk has in his entire body. Are all of the public school teachers going to be working this CHRISTMAS break?

