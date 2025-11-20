Rep. Al Green Says We Can't Let Anything Get in the Way of Impeachment and Removal

Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Texas Rep. Al Green, who managed to get himself booted from President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, has already introduced articles of impeachment against Trump twice in his second term. Neither effort went anywhere, but that hasn't stopped him from obsessing about impeachment. In this clip from Thursday, he appears to be talking about a federal court invalidating Texas' redistricting plan, but quickly moves on to give the game away: "That's what this is about," he said at a press conference. "Impeachment, conviction, and removal."

"These sick freaks" … tell us how you really feel.

Yes, and hoax number two. Green wanted Trump impeached for "dastardly deeds."

Grok says six times between the two terms.

There's no question that would be the first priority of a Democrat-controlled House.

It's good of Green to admit that this is what it's all about … Trump's eventual removal. Enjoy President JD Vance, then.

