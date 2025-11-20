Rep. Al Green Says We Can't Let Anything Get in the Way of Impeachment and Removal

Texas Rep. Al Green, who managed to get himself booted from President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, has already introduced articles of impeachment against Trump twice in his second term. Neither effort went anywhere, but that hasn't stopped him from obsessing about impeachment. In this clip from Thursday, he appears to be talking about a federal court invalidating Texas' redistricting plan, but quickly moves on to give the game away: "That's what this is about," he said at a press conference. "Impeachment, conviction, and removal."

Advertisement

.@RepAlGreen: "We cannot allow anything to get in the way of impeachment, conviction, and removal. That's what this is about."



These sick freaks should just be honest — they've been cooking up Impeachment Hoax 3 since the day President Trump wiped the floor with Kamala. pic.twitter.com/lX1wmM6xqs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 20, 2025

"These sick freaks" … tell us how you really feel.

They’re seriously rolling out @RepAlGreen again for the next impeachment hoax? Wasn’t he the original author of impeachment hoax #1, but it failed to gain traction? 🤣 — Julie Trimble (@jjbtrim) November 20, 2025

Yes, and hoax number two. Green wanted Trump impeached for "dastardly deeds."

@grok

How many times has Al Green tried to impeach Donald Trump — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 20, 2025

Grok says six times between the two terms.

This is why censure is the dumbest thing in congress. Al should have immediately been removed from congress for his actions.



Time to introduce a bill adding actual penalties to censure — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) November 20, 2025

He is finally honest! The Left's only goal is to seize power through impeachment and remove the President, not solve a single problem facing Americans. This proves they care only about the Swamp. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) November 20, 2025

They can't even let democracy get in the way of impeachment. Nothing matters other than the party. — 2ndGenNewMexican (@2ndGenNewMxcn) November 20, 2025

They never accepted the results; it's a political witch hunt, pure and simple. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) November 20, 2025

The GOP should better work on election fraud and Trump should also start delivering on his promises for young and working class Americans



Democrats winning mid-term election is simply Trump's impeachment — Nene ❤️ (@HerRoyalNene) November 20, 2025

There's no question that would be the first priority of a Democrat-controlled House.

This guy is a one trick pony @RepAlGreen — JBidensearpiece Christ is King (@JBidensearpiece) November 20, 2025

They can’t beat Trump at the ballot box, so they try impeachment on repeat. Pathetic. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) November 20, 2025

It's good of Green to admit that this is what it's all about … Trump's eventual removal. Enjoy President JD Vance, then.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.