President Donald Trump Gives Each Freed Israel Hostage a Presidential Challenge Coin

It seems like forever ago, since we've had so many crises since — Trump is blowing up innocent fishermen! Trump is demolishing the White House! Trump wants to execute members of Congress! — but it wasn't that long ago that the president negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that included the release of all of the remaining hostages being held in captivity. If we had an honest media and historians who weren't Marxists, that's the sort of thing he'd be remembered for.

Trump didn't forget about the former hostages, some of whom were held for more than two years, and personally presented them with his presidential challenge coin.

President Trump personally gives each freed Israeli hostage his presidential challenge coin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fmVwKo4ERT — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 20, 2025

All I remember Biden giving is a watch check! — MAGA’s the fix (@Honesttruthman) November 20, 2025

We will not have another Donald J. Trump. Enjoying every moment of it.. — KOOL VID𝕏 (@KOOLVIDX) November 20, 2025

The man loves doing things for people. — naturalborntx (@naturalborntx) November 20, 2025

The best gift he gave them was their freedom back. ❤️ — Beatrice (@BeaChicandSmart) November 20, 2025

🇺🇸👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Mickey Mack (@MackRobby770) November 20, 2025

God bless these warriors and the man who brought them home — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 20, 2025

Those precious girls loved them.

God bless them. — TXJuner (@TXJuner) November 20, 2025

You'd be surprised at the number of cynical comments. Actually, no, you wouldn't. "How long has he been president of Israel?" "How much did he charge them?"

Well done Sir, an excellent gesture. — Tony Forrest #AntiSNP (@Cromwellian77) November 20, 2025

He's very gracious. — Matt Spergel 🇺🇸 (@mattspergel) November 20, 2025

A president that truly cares — Zackaharoni (@zackaharoni) November 20, 2025

Truly respectable — Sophie (@SofiaMe839) November 20, 2025

IMPEACH!



Just heading off the TDS'ers at the pass — Jim (@Jimmy_Deeee) November 20, 2025

Captivity survivors with Steve Witkoff pic.twitter.com/ZGECdWGjpt — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) November 20, 2025

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

