President Donald Trump Gives Each Freed Israel Hostage a Presidential Challenge Coin

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 20, 2025
Twitchy

It seems like forever ago, since we've had so many crises since — Trump is blowing up innocent fishermen! Trump is demolishing the White House! Trump wants to execute members of Congress! — but it wasn't that long ago that the president negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that included the release of all of the remaining hostages being held in captivity. If we had an honest media and historians who weren't Marxists, that's the sort of thing he'd be remembered for.

Trump didn't forget about the former hostages, some of whom were held for more than two years, and personally presented them with his presidential challenge coin.

You'd be surprised at the number of cynical comments. Actually, no, you wouldn't. "How long has he been president of Israel?" "How much did he charge them?"

School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law Enforcement
Brett T.
*** 

Update:

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration's peace through strength foreign policy and its successes.

