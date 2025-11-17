Sunny Hostin Seems to Have Come Around on Releasing the Epstein Files

Here's another great side-by-side video from MAZE. Last year, The View's Sunny Hostin was against releasing all of the names on the Epstein list, because just because their names appeared didn't connect them to any crime. This year, she's come around and wants all of the names revealed, especially President Donald Trump's.

She actually made a pretty good argument in 2024, which is shocking in and of itself.

I actually agree with the woman on the left.



Oh wait it’s the same person? 🤣 — Max Pescatori (@maxpescatori) November 18, 2025

What a difference a year makes. They have no actual principles aside from going after Trump. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 17, 2025

They have no shame with the 180 they suddenly took when they realized they could use this to undermine Trump



None of these frauds gave a damn about the Epstein files before 2024 — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) November 17, 2025

None of them gave a damn about the Epstein files before the House Oversight Democrats unleashed their "bombshell" emails last week.

You know a lady has the right to change her mind on a minor detail like that — Rick Head (@didntgetit2) November 17, 2025

I don't believe these clips are real, in 1:19 she never once reminds everyone that she's a lawyer. — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) November 17, 2025

Remember! This is the View. Where opinions from liberal activists are presented at fact. — mjames29 (@jamesms2024) November 17, 2025

I'm becoming increasingly convinced that Trump pulled the biggest double fake ever with this.



Trump: 'The Epstein List isn't real and there's nothing there.'



TDS kicks in



The Left: Release the list!!



Trump: Release everything and get it over with.



Aside to aides: All of it. — Fallwren Debtwatcher (@AndLevity4All) November 17, 2025

@ABCNetwork how do you have these hacks on your network? — CharlieKirkQuotes (@kirk_quotes) November 18, 2025

Polymarket currently has the probability of the Epstein files being released at 98 percent. It looks like people are going to get what they forgot they wanted during the Biden administration.

