Sunny Hostin Seems to Have Come Around on Releasing the Epstein Files

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on November 17, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Here's another great side-by-side video from MAZE. Last year, The View's Sunny Hostin was against releasing all of the names on the Epstein list, because just because their names appeared didn't connect them to any crime. This year, she's come around and wants all of the names revealed, especially President Donald Trump's.

She actually made a pretty good argument in 2024, which is shocking in and of itself.

None of them gave a damn about the Epstein files before the House Oversight Democrats unleashed their "bombshell" emails last week.

Polymarket currently has the probability of the Epstein files being released at 98 percent. It looks like people are going to get what they forgot they wanted during the Biden administration.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

