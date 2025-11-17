Judge Says Indictment of James Comey Tainted Due to ‘Profound Investigative Missteps,’ Media Pounces

Wow — once again, one judge says something, and it immediately makes the headlines of every major news outlet in the United States. It's really astounding how quickly the mainstream media can get a narrative out there when they want to.

In this case, a federal judge said that the indictment against former FBI Director James Comey might be "tainted" due to "profound investigative missteps" by the Justice Department.

CNN Breaking News and CNN Politics, along with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, were quick to get the word out:

Judge says indictment against former FBI chief James Comey may be tainted due to "profound investigative missteps" by the Justice Department. https://t.co/v51XH7YMU2 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 17, 2025

Judge says indictment against former FBI chief James Comey may be tainted due to "profound investigative missteps" by the Justice Department. https://t.co/qHunrtnCUS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 17, 2025

A federal judge on Monday scorched the Justice Department’s handling of years-old evidence in its case against former FBI Director James Comey, raising the possibility that the indictment may be tainted, @kpolantz reports.https://t.co/IeMfJ2WK6X — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 17, 2025

OK, let's hear it, Katelyn Polantz:

A federal judge on Monday scorched the Justice Department’s handling of years-old evidence in its case against former FBI Director James Comey, raising the possibility that US Attorney Lindsey Halligan may have botched the grand jury proceeding and the indictment could be tainted. “The record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding,” Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick of the Eastern District of Virginia wrote in an opinion released Monday. Fitzpatrick’s finding that Comey’s rights may have been violated with the use of the evidence collected in another investigation more than five years ago sets the table for Comey’s team to make a more robust challenge of the indictment and ask the court to dismiss it.

"A federal judge says" doesn't carry any more weight than "experts say." We all know how that game is played.

Here's the Associated Press:

BREAKING: Federal judge says Justice Department engaged in a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” when it secured indictment against Comey. https://t.co/26MbWJKIyD — The Associated Press (@AP) November 17, 2025

Here's CBS News:

A judge orders all grand jury material be given to James Comey, citing a "disturbing pattern" of DOJ missteps. https://t.co/mXxt32aSRx — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 17, 2025

Here's The Washington Post:

Breaking news: A judge blasted the Justice Department for its prosecution of former FBI director James Comey, citing a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” and “government misconduct” that could threaten the viability of the case.https://t.co/6Tyjrpj8Ia — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 17, 2025

Here's POLITICO:

BREAKING: A judge says “government misconduct” may have tainted the criminal case against James Comey, describing apparent errors by prosecutor Lindsey Halligan.https://t.co/LTLezggiqU — POLITICO (@politico) November 17, 2025

And here's "Fusion" Ken Dilanian from MSNBC:

Judge says 'missteps' in James Comey case could result in the charges against him being dismissed https://t.co/Ggx0KFNoNf via @nbcnews — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) November 17, 2025

Another activist judge… no surprise there. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) November 17, 2025

Hack judge obviously. Ignore and proceed. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) November 17, 2025

This is what you call deep state panic. It’s glorious. — Stojulcinj 🇺🇸 (@stojulcinj) November 17, 2025

Cope more — Amerikanerguese 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇵🇹 (@rei86683) November 17, 2025

Nice try — 🗽🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Balou8900 🎶🎧 (@Balou8900) November 17, 2025

Grand Jury deliberations are secret and defendant is not allowed access. DOJ is right. — Jungle Jim (@JimMcDo44127373) November 17, 2025

Deep state protects its own. — Nunya (@imtweetn) November 17, 2025

A judge renders an anti Trump opinion. Shocking! — Doctor Rick (@DoctorRick2023) November 17, 2025

LOL. Yet they went after Trump over decades-old bookkeeping and a hush-money tab? The federal bench has become an absolute disgrace. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 17, 2025

Can we get 51 judges to sign a letter saying that the indictment is tainted? That's the new bar they've set.

***

