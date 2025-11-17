Judge Says Indictment of James Comey Tainted Due to ‘Profound Investigative Missteps,’ Media Pounces

No, Karoline Leavitt Didn’t Claim It Was Another Guy Named Donald Trump in...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Wow — once again, one judge says something, and it immediately makes the headlines of every major news outlet in the United States. It's really astounding how quickly the mainstream media can get a narrative out there when they want to.

In this case, a federal judge said that the indictment against former FBI Director James Comey might be "tainted" due to "profound investigative missteps" by the Justice Department.

CNN Breaking News and CNN Politics, along with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, were quick to get the word out:

OK, let's hear it, Katelyn Polantz:

A federal judge on Monday scorched the Justice Department’s handling of years-old evidence in its case against former FBI Director James Comey, raising the possibility that US Attorney Lindsey Halligan may have botched the grand jury proceeding and the indictment could be tainted.

“The record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding,” Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick of the Eastern District of Virginia wrote in an opinion released Monday.

Fitzpatrick’s finding that Comey’s rights may have been violated with the use of the evidence collected in another investigation more than five years ago sets the table for Comey’s team to make a more robust challenge of the indictment and ask the court to dismiss it.

"A federal judge says" doesn't carry any more weight than "experts say." We all know how that game is played.

Here's the Associated Press:

Here's CBS News:

Here's The Washington Post:

Here's POLITICO:

And here's "Fusion" Ken Dilanian from MSNBC:

Can we get 51 judges to sign a letter saying that the indictment is tainted? That's the new bar they've set.

***

