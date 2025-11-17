Chuck Schumer Quizzed on Why the Biden Administration Didn't Release the Epstein Files

And Yet ANOTHER Damning Fact Just Came Out About Nancy Pelosi's SHAM of...
Brett T. | 4:40 PM on November 17, 2025
Meme screenshot

We don't know who this timid journalist is, but he notes that the question he's about to ask Sen. Chuck Schumer is "a question that's out there." Yes, the question is out there: Why didn't the Biden administration release the Epstein files when Joe Biden was president? You'd assume that if there were damning information about Donald Trump in the files, Biden would have released them during the campaign. But suddenly, directly after the Democrats caved on the government shutdown, the House Oversight Democrats released formerly unredacted emails with Trump's name on them.

Advertisement

Schumer's answer was an odd one. Apparently, Biden didn't release the files because he didn't want the public to know what Trump was hiding. This is the biggest non-answer in recent memory.

That question again was, why didn't the Biden administration release the files when it had four years to do so?

Advertisement

It looks like it.

Trump has called on Congress to vote to release all the materials. What is he not hiding?

***

Editor's Note: Chuck Schumer continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump and his administration.

Help us continue to expose his nonsense by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Advertisement

Advertisement

