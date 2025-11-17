Chuck Schumer Quizzed on Why the Biden Administration Didn't Release the Epstein Files

We don't know who this timid journalist is, but he notes that the question he's about to ask Sen. Chuck Schumer is "a question that's out there." Yes, the question is out there: Why didn't the Biden administration release the Epstein files when Joe Biden was president? You'd assume that if there were damning information about Donald Trump in the files, Biden would have released them during the campaign. But suddenly, directly after the Democrats caved on the government shutdown, the House Oversight Democrats released formerly unredacted emails with Trump's name on them.

Schumer's answer was an odd one. Apparently, Biden didn't release the files because he didn't want the public to know what Trump was hiding. This is the biggest non-answer in recent memory.

Question: Why didn’t the Biden admin release the Epstein material?



Schumer: "That’s the question Americans are asking. What the hell is Trump hiding?!”



What? pic.twitter.com/ZEbwqb1dYG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

Ignore and redirect.



Typical. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 17, 2025

Okay, everybody @SenSchumer needs this explained like he's five. Grab the crayons and draw Grandpa a picture.



The question was; why didn’t the Biden admin release the Epstein material? — Millie2020 (@rico8987) November 17, 2025

Pretty sure that Chuck intentionally didn't understand the question. — DougKBaker (@Mod2Severe) November 17, 2025

He totally ignored the actual question? That is truly a special kind of person. — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) November 17, 2025

That question again was, why didn't the Biden administration release the files when it had four years to do so?

I like how they have lies ready to go without even hearing the question. What a scumbag. — American and Proud (@prideispower) November 17, 2025

Well, that’s the question he wasn’t ready for. He already had his Trump answer memorized. — Marlene (@marlygad) November 17, 2025

Typical Democrat response.



Why didn't you do something (to the Democrat).



That's a good question. Why didn't they (Republicans) do that? — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) November 17, 2025

Biden's disease is contagious. — Doctor Rick (@DoctorRick2023) November 17, 2025

It looks like it.

Trump has called on Congress to vote to release all the materials. What is he not hiding?

Editor's Note: Chuck Schumer continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump and his administration.

