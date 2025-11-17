Charlotte Observer Advises Readers What to Do If Border Control Comes to Their Workplace

As our own Eric V. reported, the Border Patrol has kicked off Operation: Charlotte's Web in Charlotte by arresting more than 75 illegals in a matter of hours. The mayor is doing all she can to be an impediment, and they're setting free prisoners with ICE detainers.

Advertisement

The Charlotte Observer stepped in to help the illegal aliens in the city by publishing a guide on what to do if the Border Patrol comes to your home or office.

Here’s what to do if Border Patrol comes to your home or workplace in Charlotte https://t.co/I2U21PRKDV — The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) November 17, 2025

Evan Moore reports:

If immigration agents show up at your home, the American Civil Liberties Union says you should: Ask if they’re immigration agents and what they’re there for.

Request to see their badge or ID through a window or peephole.

Ask if they have a judge-signed warrant and have them show it under the door or against the window.

Don’t open the door unless they show a warrant with your name or address.

Say: “I don’t consent to your entry.” If they force entry, don’t resist.

Say you’re exercising your right to remain silent and want to speak to a lawyer.

Don’t lie, show false documents or sign anything before talking to a lawyer. If you’re on probation with a search condition, officers may legally enter your home.

They can come to my house in Concord. I’ll stock up on beer and grill them some steaks. Observe that. — Lee Reeves (@zosonic350) November 17, 2025

I got donuts and coffee ready for the agents. — Chris Mechs (@ryius) November 17, 2025

If it's not "comply with lawful commands" you're lying to your readers. — Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) November 17, 2025

YOU OBEY THE LAW. Simple, easy, nothing special. — Anunnaki (@Annunaki4u) November 17, 2025

How about don't put yourself in that situation in the first place? — Cedar Posts (@CedarPosts) November 17, 2025

Self deportation would alleviate all their problems. — BiteBack🇺🇲 (@Sharpeisnark) November 17, 2025

Give them a high five! — Jacob Davidson (@wantthepfunk) November 17, 2025

Who is writing for you? Illegal aliens? — Good Shepherd Nika (@TheGoodShep45) November 17, 2025

Let them in and point them towards the illegals? — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) November 17, 2025

Here's what to do if your reporters and editors are arrested for aiding and abetting criminals to escape — OSINT with a splash of good takes and a few bad 1s (@supersean415) November 18, 2025

Does it take an entire article to say cooperate? — Pibble (@Kathlee30164806) November 17, 2025

If you're an illegal, you should turn yourself in and prepare for deportation. — Alex Krycek (@AlexKrycek1962) November 17, 2025

We like the idea of having coffee and donuts ready.

***