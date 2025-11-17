Charlotte Observer Advises Readers What to Do If Border Control Comes to Their Workplace

Dem Cory Booker Says It’s Time for Chuck Schumer to Step Down From...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

As our own Eric V. reported, the Border Patrol has kicked off Operation: Charlotte's Web in Charlotte by arresting more than 75 illegals in a matter of hours. The mayor is doing all she can to be an impediment, and they're setting free prisoners with ICE detainers.

The Charlotte Observer stepped in to help the illegal aliens in the city by publishing a guide on what to do if the Border Patrol comes to your home or office.

Evan Moore reports:

If immigration agents show up at your home, the American Civil Liberties Union says you should: 

  • Ask if they’re immigration agents and what they’re there for. 
  • Request to see their badge or ID through a window or peephole. 
  • Ask if they have a judge-signed warrant and have them show it under the door or against the window. 
  • Don’t open the door unless they show a warrant with your name or address. 
  • Say: “I don’t consent to your entry.” If they force entry, don’t resist. 
  • Say you’re exercising your right to remain silent and want to speak to a lawyer. 
  • Don’t lie, show false documents or sign anything before talking to a lawyer.

If you’re on probation with a search condition, officers may legally enter your home.

We like the idea of having coffee and donuts ready.

***

