UN Official for Violence Against Women Claims No Palestinian Applauded Sexual Assault

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 15, 2025
meme

You don't see many interviews in the media from people who've watched the raw footage from the October 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas terrorists. In November 2023, The Los Angeles Times reported that "two groups clashed outside L.A.'s Museum of Tolerance as the center screened a film on Hamas atrocities."

The pro-Hamas crowd certainly didn't want anyone to see Hamas' handiwork.

Those who wish to sanitize the slaughter like to grasp at straws: sure, Hamas might have beheaded an IDF soldier, but they certainly didn't rape anyone, not even the women seen on video having their clothes torn off and being dumped in the back of pickup trucks like sacks of wet flour before being taken hostage and driven through the streets of Gaza, which we lined with celebrating men and boys.

Reem Alsalem, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls, responded to a poster on Friday who claims that Gazans applauded the rapes. Alsalem insists not one Palestinian applauded.

Now she's doing the meme: post something stupid and then say, "Wow, look at all the triggered people."

Yeah, we're not listening to your podcast.

Alsalem wasn't hit with a Community Note, but there were a couple that were proposed:

Claim that no independent probe found rape on Oct 7 is incorrect. A UN mission found reasonable grounds that rape and other sexual violence occurred during the attacks, and the UN Commission of Inquiry documented rape/gang rape at multiple sites.

So Hamas did rape Israeli women, but no Palestinian applauded … is that the message here?

It's long past time the UN was closed down and its headquarters kicked out of the United States.

***

