UN Official for Violence Against Women Claims No Palestinian Applauded Sexual Assault

You don't see many interviews in the media from people who've watched the raw footage from the October 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas terrorists. In November 2023, The Los Angeles Times reported that "two groups clashed outside L.A.'s Museum of Tolerance as the center screened a film on Hamas atrocities."

A mob waiting to jump people exiting a screening of atrocities against Jews = "two groups clash" — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

The pro-Hamas crowd certainly didn't want anyone to see Hamas' handiwork.

Those who wish to sanitize the slaughter like to grasp at straws: sure, Hamas might have beheaded an IDF soldier, but they certainly didn't rape anyone, not even the women seen on video having their clothes torn off and being dumped in the back of pickup trucks like sacks of wet flour before being taken hostage and driven through the streets of Gaza, which we lined with celebrating men and boys.

Reem Alsalem, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls, responded to a poster on Friday who claims that Gazans applauded the rapes. Alsalem insists not one Palestinian applauded.

No Palestinian applauded rape in Gaza. No independent investigation found that rape took place on the 7th of October. — Reem Alsalem UNSR Violence Against Women and Girls (@UNSRVAW) November 14, 2025

Now she's doing the meme: post something stupid and then say, "Wow, look at all the triggered people."

My statement is again being deliberately misrepresented.

I had recently spoken at length on the reported sexual violence, including rape on and since 7 October in this podcast interview here: https://t.co/ep5PlumkkK — Reem Alsalem UNSR Violence Against Women and Girls (@UNSRVAW) November 15, 2025

Yeah, we're not listening to your podcast.

Look, you can't expect the UN Special Rapporteur On Violence Against Women And Girls to keep up with every UN report on sexual violence against women and girls. https://t.co/p3b5nXwhku — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) November 15, 2025

Enjoy your community note, you liar. — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) November 15, 2025

Alsalem wasn't hit with a Community Note, but there were a couple that were proposed:

Claim that no independent probe found rape on Oct 7 is incorrect. A UN mission found reasonable grounds that rape and other sexual violence occurred during the attacks, and the UN Commission of Inquiry documented rape/gang rape at multiple sites.

So Hamas did rape Israeli women, but no Palestinian applauded … is that the message here?

We've all seen the footage — cavakaggyreborn (@cavakaggyreborn) November 15, 2025

We all saw video of Palestinians cheering while a brutally murdered woman, her legs broken, was paraded through Gaza in the back of a truck. We all saw the woman with her pants covered in blood from being raped repeatedly.

You're a demon. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) November 14, 2025

How to destroy years of precious work with one post. What a disappointment. — Catherine Lysistrata (@KatrinKemmler1) November 15, 2025

Your own employer says otherwise. You are a delusional psychopath, and you need to have your employment terminated immediately. — Matthew Bell (@matthew_a_bell) November 15, 2025

UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls!

Mendacity of UN Officials can be expected.

Betrayal by a woman of women & girls something else. — NAFO KPSS Male♂️ Uvula Owner Gender Critical🇺🇦✡️ (@BluffKingHal) November 15, 2025

This is why the UN is the least trusted international institution on the planet.



The woman tasked with defending women from violence around the world defends rapists.



Remind me to never let my kids join the UN lest they lose their souls. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) November 15, 2025

This has got to be the most effective demonstration of all that is wrong with the world and within the UN particularly. — Abudaood Wolfson (@RothYoni) November 15, 2025

Fucking hell



At this stage just disband the UN — Talmud Enjoyer (Reloaded) 🧬🇮🇱🇬🇧 (@jewandahalfmen) November 15, 2025

They didn't applaud it. They took part in it, then spat on the bodies — (((jo))) (@da_moose) November 14, 2025

Interesting you avoided mentioning the sexual crimes on Israeli hostages after, which you are at least willing to acknowldge



I guess Hamas just had the discipline to wait until they got back to the tunnels & civilian hideways, right Reem? 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sebastian Rarestformenfield (@St8ingObvious) November 14, 2025

Another Hamas apologist. — TheLydiaR (@TheLydiaR1) November 14, 2025

You are a disgrace - even to the UN in its current state. — Arnd Pollmann (@ArndPollmann) November 15, 2025

It's long past time the UN was closed down and its headquarters kicked out of the United States.

