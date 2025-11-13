That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgiving

VIP
Wow, Democrats sure moved quickly to draw attention away from them caving and reopening the federal government. The House Oversight Committee Democrats fed the media emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell with names curiously redacted that were previously made public to make President Donald Trump sound like a pedophile. He spent "several hours" with an Epstein victim who testified that Trump never did anything inappropriate, so they blacked out her name.

The Lincoln Project, whose co-founder John Weaver was accused of sending unsolicited, sexually explicit messages to at least 21 young men, seems to have no self-awareness. Just a few days ago, they snarked that Speaker Mike Johnson wasn't getting any sleep because he was up all night on gay hook-up site Grindr. Now, with solid evidence that Trump is a pedophile, The Lincoln Project is advising people to keep any Trump supporters away from their kids this Thanksgiving.

They know now.

Let's just agree that it would be wise for an organization named The Pedo Project to not post about things like this.

The big "bombshell" that the Democrats dropped to distract from them caving on the Schumer Shutdown was a dud, as is this post.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN

