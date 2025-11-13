That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgiving

Wow, Democrats sure moved quickly to draw attention away from them caving and reopening the federal government. The House Oversight Committee Democrats fed the media emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell with names curiously redacted that were previously made public to make President Donald Trump sound like a pedophile. He spent "several hours" with an Epstein victim who testified that Trump never did anything inappropriate, so they blacked out her name.

Advertisement

The Lincoln Project, whose co-founder John Weaver was accused of sending unsolicited, sexually explicit messages to at least 21 young men, seems to have no self-awareness. Just a few days ago, they snarked that Speaker Mike Johnson wasn't getting any sleep because he was up all night on gay hook-up site Grindr. Now, with solid evidence that Trump is a pedophile, The Lincoln Project is advising people to keep any Trump supporters away from their kids this Thanksgiving.

If you know anyone who is still a staunch Trump supporter, even after all this, I would keep them away from any kids this Thanksgiving. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 13, 2025

This may be a top three least self aware thing I’ve ever read. — Aaron Ashby (@Captain_Ashby) November 13, 2025

This is rich coming from the Lincoln project! — Fed Up (@Noquartergiven7) November 13, 2025

Hahaha, this coming from an organization mostly known for grooming underage boys for sex will never not be funny. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) November 13, 2025

Well, the Lincoln Project leadership knows a lot about how it’s important to stay away from kids… — Gavin Packard (@OuiRSpartacus) November 13, 2025

They know now.

That’s pretty hypocritical given your own history of grooming and child sexual abuse. — SafetySwipe (@SafetyNotorious) November 13, 2025

Isn't @ProjectLincoln that outfit run by literal pedos? — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) November 13, 2025

Let's just agree that it would be wise for an organization named The Pedo Project to not post about things like this.

Is this, really, a discussion you want to have? — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) November 13, 2025

Interesting advice coming from this account. — Steve (@stevedavidson) November 13, 2025

The stupidity in this post might just win the day! — StrangerInAStrangeLand (@FromMan6623) November 13, 2025

After a bunch of emails proving nothing?



That's kind of an odd stance. — Jared Miesner (@JaredMiesner) November 13, 2025

The big "bombshell" that the Democrats dropped to distract from them caving on the Schumer Shutdown was a dud, as is this post.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.