'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 06, 2025
Twitchy

Remember when Nancy Pelosi claimed that the "No Kings" protests last month were spontaneous, organic, and apolitical? As Twitchy reported, a group called Refuse Fascism organized an "spontaneous, organic" protest on November 5, the anniversary of President Donald Trump's election. Refuse Fascism claimed that "millions" of people were going to surround the White House, the Capitol, and the "illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court" and "grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt."

This editor was looking forward to posting about it on Wednesday, but he never even saw a photo come across his timeline. Spencer Hakimian, who apparently posts daily shorts on TikTok and Instagram, came through with some video of the "unplanned" protests that just erupted all over Washington, D.C. At least he didn't try to claim they were apolitical.

You could reserve a bus ride to Washington, D.C. on the Refuse Fascism website in advance of these unplanned protests.

Here's a clearer video of a bunch of women who just happened to be wearing their handmaid's costumes and matching "Shame" signs who came together unplanned and began a protest march.

We're waiting for the overhead shots of the millions of protesters literally surrounding the White House, Capitol, and Supreme Court. Actually, we're looking for any coverage of this insurrection.

***

