'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary

Remember when Nancy Pelosi claimed that the "No Kings" protests last month were spontaneous, organic, and apolitical? As Twitchy reported, a group called Refuse Fascism organized an "spontaneous, organic" protest on November 5, the anniversary of President Donald Trump's election. Refuse Fascism claimed that "millions" of people were going to surround the White House, the Capitol, and the "illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court" and "grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt."

This editor was looking forward to posting about it on Wednesday, but he never even saw a photo come across his timeline. Spencer Hakimian, who apparently posts daily shorts on TikTok and Instagram, came through with some video of the "unplanned" protests that just erupted all over Washington, D.C. At least he didn't try to claim they were apolitical.

BREAKING: Unplanned protests ERUPT across Washington DC in opposition to Donald Trump.



pic.twitter.com/43IyYo39jV — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 5, 2025

They all just had signs and costumes with them when they stumbled across a surprise protest breaking out https://t.co/FdgI4cqKA8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 6, 2025

That is the type of post that just screams “engagement farming”. He knows it’s bullshit but posts it anyway, so that hordes of haters all reply telling him it’s bullshit. — myangryaccount (@myangryaccount1) November 6, 2025

Probably true, tomorrow is Twitter payday — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 6, 2025

Completely organic and unplanned. I also keep protesting signs in my car for a spontaneous event. — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) November 6, 2025

Talk about an organic protest. This definitely has the look of authentic grass roots. pic.twitter.com/PBUCX9psUB — Sam Fetters (@sa86178) November 6, 2025

Most people in the greater Washington DC area actually have this stuff in their entryway closets just in case a spontaneous anti-Trump protest breaks out. — mog (@moggingface) November 6, 2025

They all just appeared with the same sign, that's exactly how unplanned it was. — gabe (@heyheygottago) November 6, 2025

Just ignore the buses and the mass-produced signs and the fact that most of them came from old age homes, and they look unplanned 🤡 — Dave (@DilligafDave01) November 6, 2025

You could reserve a bus ride to Washington, D.C. on the Refuse Fascism website in advance of these unplanned protests.

Here's a clearer video of a bunch of women who just happened to be wearing their handmaid's costumes and matching "Shame" signs who came together unplanned and began a protest march.

Handmaid Army DC out here this afternoon as protesters march along Constitution Avenue pic.twitter.com/yzjzCN2JoE — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 5, 2025

This is so low energy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2025

This is embarrassing — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 5, 2025

We're waiting for the overhead shots of the millions of protesters literally surrounding the White House, Capitol, and Supreme Court. Actually, we're looking for any coverage of this insurrection.

***

