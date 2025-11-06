SCOTUS Rules That Trump Administration Can Require Passports to Reflect Biological Reality

As Twitchy reported in early September, an appeals court rejected the Trump administration's bid to eliminate transgender or nonbinary designations on passports and have travelers declare themselves as their biological sex, male or female. The case went to the Supreme Court, which overturned the appeals court and ruled that yes, people can be required to provide their biological sex on passports.

BREAKING: Supreme Court allows Trump admin to stop issuing passports based on “gender identity."



"Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth," the court wrote. pic.twitter.com/4Z8yOQJNHs — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) November 6, 2025

🚨Another win for common sense.🚨



The Supreme Court sides with the Trump administration — restoring biological reality on U.S. passports.



Male and female aren’t opinions. They’re facts. pic.twitter.com/q1qgkPKJOI — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 6, 2025

BREAKING 🚨 The US Supreme Court just gave a HUGE win to Trump’s admin forcing people to put their actual gender on their passports



No more catering to transgender illness



THIS IS A MASSIVE WIN 👏 pic.twitter.com/PwdzfIuBfw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 6, 2025

JUST IN: SCOTUS overturns activist judge and rules that the Trump administration can force those who identify as transgender or non-binary to choose only their biological sex on their passports. pic.twitter.com/GU0828634q — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 6, 2025

It was, not surprisingly, a 6-3 ruling.

SCOTUS has allowed inferior courts too much power, and now it has become a traffic court deciding silly cases that have no merit. — SorbSRT (@SorbSRT) November 6, 2025

It's crazy that this went all the way to the Supreme Court.

We had to go to the Supreme Court to force there to only be two genders on the passport. That’s how ridiculous and stupid. Our political system has become thanks to the lunatic left. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 6, 2025

Certainly Justice Jackson voted against this.



After all, she is not a biologist. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) November 6, 2025

This is a clear victory for fairness and integrity. Trump’s policy ensures passports reflect biological reality, protecting government documents’ accuracy.



While reinforcing common sense rules that respect traditional classifications and legal consistency. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) November 6, 2025

Common sense prevails — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) November 6, 2025

Big win for common sense and clarity 👏 — KARAN MCMXCII (@KaranMcmxcii) November 6, 2025

XX or XY. Passport are an issue of security. They should not be an opportunity to masquerade. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) November 6, 2025

Countdown to the troons crying in here about their “existence” and how everyone wants to “genocide” them — HedgehogsRule (@HellfireDamn) November 6, 2025

We're fully expecting a backlash from the transgender community, claiming that this is just another step toward trans genocide. Identify as whatever you want to, just be truthful on official federal documents. It shouldn't be that hard.

Totally agree! This decision brings clarity and aligns with traditional definitions. 👏 — Gianna (@_cam1la_23) November 6, 2025

XX or XY this is high school level biology, it isn't hard. — DesertAIP (@DesertAIP) November 6, 2025

Trans people right now pic.twitter.com/DxSDBPCyF9 — Bigchase (@_Bigchase_) November 6, 2025

No, they're getting angry, not sad.

Wonder how long it’ll take for the death threats from the trans cult to start pouring in for the justices? — Kevin Brightwell (@brightwell22212) November 6, 2025

