SCOTUS Rules That Trump Administration Can Require Passports to Reflect Biological Reality

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 06, 2025
As Twitchy reported in early September, an appeals court rejected the Trump administration's bid to eliminate transgender or nonbinary designations on passports and have travelers declare themselves as their biological sex, male or female. The case went to the Supreme Court, which overturned the appeals court and ruled that yes, people can be required to provide their biological sex on passports.

It was, not surprisingly, a 6-3 ruling.

It's crazy that this went all the way to the Supreme Court.

We're fully expecting a backlash from the transgender community, claiming that this is just another step toward trans genocide. Identify as whatever you want to, just be truthful on official federal documents. It shouldn't be that hard.

No, they're getting angry, not sad.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

