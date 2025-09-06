Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Reality

Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A running gag from the 1990 movie 'Kindergarten Cop' was the tot who told Arnold Schwarzenegger's character that 'boys have a penis, girls have a vagina.'

It's been a biological reality since the dawn of time, and something society acknowledged as truth until recently. Then the Left decided gender was fluid, and that some women can have penises. Hence, the radical trans activist movement was born and nothing good has come of it.

The Trump administration has been working to make sure passports -- a vital identifying document -- reflect reality. Namely, that the gender listed on the passport matches the bearer's biological gender, and not the delusion in their heads.

An appeals court just overturned that:

Here's more from the New York Post:

A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Trump’s policy requiring US passports to state the biological sex of their bearer at birth.

The Trump administration sought to overturn multiple lower court orders blocking the State Department from denying transgender and nonbinary Americans passports consistent with their gender identity. 

A three judge panel on the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals found the Trump administration did not “meet its burden to demonstrate a strong likelihood of success on the merits of this appeal.”

It is absurd that a document that is not only used for international travel, but one that is accepted as the ultimate form of identification, can be exempt from listing the bearer's biological gender.

Less than nothing, really.

THIS.

No, Congress should pass laws.

Activist judges would still overturn it, but it gives the law more solid footing.

The courts are hoping to run out the clock on the Trump administration.

THIS.

We cannot.

That's what they're saying.

It sure is.

Apparently they are.

