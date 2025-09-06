Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Reality

A running gag from the 1990 movie 'Kindergarten Cop' was the tot who told Arnold Schwarzenegger's character that 'boys have a penis, girls have a vagina.'

It's been a biological reality since the dawn of time, and something society acknowledged as truth until recently. Then the Left decided gender was fluid, and that some women can have penises. Hence, the radical trans activist movement was born and nothing good has come of it.

The Trump administration has been working to make sure passports -- a vital identifying document -- reflect reality. Namely, that the gender listed on the passport matches the bearer's biological gender, and not the delusion in their heads.

An appeals court just overturned that:

Appeals court rejects Trump bid to eliminate transgender or nonbinary designations on passports https://t.co/TV05L7NEIQ pic.twitter.com/ut3QqusEZa — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Trump’s policy requiring US passports to state the biological sex of their bearer at birth. The Trump administration sought to overturn multiple lower court orders blocking the State Department from denying transgender and nonbinary Americans passports consistent with their gender identity. A three judge panel on the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals found the Trump administration did not “meet its burden to demonstrate a strong likelihood of success on the merits of this appeal.”

It is absurd that a document that is not only used for international travel, but one that is accepted as the ultimate form of identification, can be exempt from listing the bearer's biological gender.

There are no trans designations on passports. People either falsify or change sex or select X, which was supposed to mean nonbinary but which actually means nothing. — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) September 6, 2025

Less than nothing, really.

This needs to move up to the Supreme Court. Because there are only two sexes. M or F. Anything else would constitute lying on a government document/ID. — Patriot Girl 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸🤍🇺🇸💙 (@Christii3131) September 5, 2025

THIS.

Activist judges strikes again. Trump should just do executive orders for everything — TiredAmerican (@TiredAmerican92) September 5, 2025

No, Congress should pass laws.

Activist judges would still overturn it, but it gives the law more solid footing.

Three courts are just slowing the inevitable — America First Forever 💥 (@Demodred2022) September 5, 2025

The courts are hoping to run out the clock on the Trump administration.

Eventually some court will have to place a burden on a plaintiff to show that there are human beings who are neither male nor female rather than a presumption that the President of the United States can't stop pretending there are any https://t.co/8JhCKgFjl6 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 6, 2025

THIS.

We can’t have pretend categories on official documents. https://t.co/t9GxtJd57q — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) September 6, 2025

We cannot.

Federal appeals court rules you have to pretend that otherkin are actually dragons or some s**t. https://t.co/kN8Lq3TdAc — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) September 6, 2025

That's what they're saying.

This one’s going to the Supreme Court, too. https://t.co/s1komVBg1m — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 6, 2025

It sure is.

1st circuit desperate to keep it's 100% reversal rate. https://t.co/ZXffkOmR01 — BCSC2002 (@BCSC2002) September 6, 2025

Apparently they are.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.



