Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused...
'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary
GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass...
KJP Tells Dean Obeidallah That the Media Covers Trump 'Differently' and It Is...
Kanye West's Redemption: Apology to Rabbi and Jewish Community Sparks Hope and Praise
Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid...
SCOTUS Rules That Trump Administration Can Require Passports to Reflect Biological Reality
Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover...
DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered...
Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad
Retirement Regards: Trump Graciously Holds Back, Only Calling Nancy Pelosi a ‘Terrible’ an...
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear...
Kira Davis Ignites Call to Action: Dying for Your Kids Is Easy—Fighting for...

JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We were told that the Senate Democrats who were keeping the government closed by refusing to vote for a clean continuing resolution passed by the House were going to cave after Tuesday's election. Axios, however, reports that Dems are feeling emboldened after their sweep on Tuesday and are pushing to keep the government shutdown going.

Advertisement

Stephen Neukam and Stef W. Kight report for Axios:

Optimism around a fast deal has evaporated. Senate Democrats believe there aren't enough votes to advance the funding package on Friday and are committed to dragging the fight into next week, multiple sources told Axios.

They're emboldened after sweeping election victories this week, and after President Trump said Americans are blaming Republicans for the shutdown more than Democrats.

The legacy media, including Axios, have a lot to do with that mistaken perception.

Vice President JD Vance posted earlier in the day that the government shutdown had "passed from farce into tragedy."

The post continues:

… delays for all Americans. 

Food stamp and other assistance programs running out for needy Americans. 

Great strains on our military and national security. 

The shutdown has now passed from farce into tragedy, and the consequences of this national emergency fall on every senator and congressman who refuses to open the government.

Recommended

From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

A lot of people responding to Vance's posts are calling for Republicans to nuke the filibuster, figuring that's the first thing the Democrats will do when they regain a majority, which looks very possible in 2026 after Tuesday's blue tsunami.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban
justmindy
Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
Brett T.
Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid Dem Schumer Shutdown
justmindy
GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass Deportations
justmindy
'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary
Brett T.
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban justmindy
Advertisement