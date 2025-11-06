JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’

We were told that the Senate Democrats who were keeping the government closed by refusing to vote for a clean continuing resolution passed by the House were going to cave after Tuesday's election. Axios, however, reports that Dems are feeling emboldened after their sweep on Tuesday and are pushing to keep the government shutdown going.
Emboldened Democrats push to prolong government shutdown https://t.co/hhYwQ8nYyT— Axios (@axios) November 6, 2025
Why would Democrats be emboldened to prolong a “Republican shutdown,” which is what they’re calling it? Fascinating! https://t.co/XXUSfXj4rO— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2025
How can the Democrats prolong what I've been told is a 100% Republican shutdown?— Dave (@DaveSpaceMemes) November 6, 2025
Stephen Neukam and Stef W. Kight report for Axios:
Optimism around a fast deal has evaporated. Senate Democrats believe there aren't enough votes to advance the funding package on Friday and are committed to dragging the fight into next week, multiple sources told Axios.
They're emboldened after sweeping election victories this week, and after President Trump said Americans are blaming Republicans for the shutdown more than Democrats.
The legacy media, including Axios, have a lot to do with that mistaken perception.
Vice President JD Vance posted earlier in the day that the government shutdown had "passed from farce into tragedy."
What the Democrats are doing on the government shutdown is genuinely unprecedented, and while the administration has shielded the American people from the worst of the consequences, all of this is coming, and soon:— JD Vance (@JDVance) November 6, 2025
An aviation emergency that will lead to significant travel…
The post continues:
… delays for all Americans.
Food stamp and other assistance programs running out for needy Americans.
Great strains on our military and national security.
The shutdown has now passed from farce into tragedy, and the consequences of this national emergency fall on every senator and congressman who refuses to open the government.
Pull the CR. Put up a DOGE-inspired budget and tell the Senate a program is getting cut every day they don't pass it.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 6, 2025
Never let a good crisis go to waste, and if there isn't one, create it— Desert (MEGA MAGA) Deplorable (@nayrb_s) November 6, 2025
Democrats are depending on general ignorance of the legislative process to gaslight Americans into believing Republicans are withholding votes to open the Government. The lies are predictable with the media backing the narrative.— The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) November 6, 2025
Bust the filibuster and end this sham process!
The Dems have forced the Republicans' hand. Nuke the filibuster and reopen the government. There is no other option.— Florida Crypto 🇺🇸 (@1FloridaCrypto) November 6, 2025
Tell Thune to nuke the filibuster!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 6, 2025
Chuck Schumer has just cemented his place in American history by making the Schumer Shutdown the longest one ever.— American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) November 6, 2025
They are waiting for us to do their dirty work and eliminate the filibuster— Cosmic Neighbors (@NeighborsCosmic) November 6, 2025
Why are all the major "news" channels not telling their viewers that it takes 60 votes to pass and GOP needs 7 Dem votes? Are they "news" or "propaganda?"— TF (@SBLvibes) November 6, 2025
The shutdown isn’t a mistake, it’s a strategy.— John (@johnEiid) November 6, 2025
They’d rather break America than lose control
Nuke the filibuster! And then get to work like there is no tomorrow!— Mario (@altunisahmed) November 6, 2025
A lot of people responding to Vance's posts are calling for Republicans to nuke the filibuster, figuring that's the first thing the Democrats will do when they regain a majority, which looks very possible in 2026 after Tuesday's blue tsunami.
The fix is to use the nuclear option and end the filibuster. Republicans are too weak and spineless to do it. This is going to end badly for both parties.— Lorann Vickers (@txlorann71) November 6, 2025
"The shutdown has now passed from farce into tragedy"— The ⚡️ Truthman (@TheTruthmanWins) November 6, 2025
How about we word it more realisticly?
Instead of 'tragedy', haow about 'coup' or 'holding the government and the American people hostage'?
They are delaying the Trump agenda.— StreetRat (@TheeStreetRat) November 6, 2025
In that way it is WORKING.
STEAMROLL THEM!
***
