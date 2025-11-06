JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’

We were told that the Senate Democrats who were keeping the government closed by refusing to vote for a clean continuing resolution passed by the House were going to cave after Tuesday's election. Axios, however, reports that Dems are feeling emboldened after their sweep on Tuesday and are pushing to keep the government shutdown going.

Emboldened Democrats push to prolong government shutdown https://t.co/hhYwQ8nYyT — Axios (@axios) November 6, 2025

Why would Democrats be emboldened to prolong a “Republican shutdown,” which is what they’re calling it? Fascinating! https://t.co/XXUSfXj4rO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2025

How can the Democrats prolong what I've been told is a 100% Republican shutdown? — Dave (@DaveSpaceMemes) November 6, 2025

Stephen Neukam and Stef W. Kight report for Axios:

Optimism around a fast deal has evaporated. Senate Democrats believe there aren't enough votes to advance the funding package on Friday and are committed to dragging the fight into next week, multiple sources told Axios. They're emboldened after sweeping election victories this week, and after President Trump said Americans are blaming Republicans for the shutdown more than Democrats.

The legacy media, including Axios, have a lot to do with that mistaken perception.

Vice President JD Vance posted earlier in the day that the government shutdown had "passed from farce into tragedy."

What the Democrats are doing on the government shutdown is genuinely unprecedented, and while the administration has shielded the American people from the worst of the consequences, all of this is coming, and soon:



An aviation emergency that will lead to significant travel… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 6, 2025

The post continues:

… delays for all Americans. Food stamp and other assistance programs running out for needy Americans. Great strains on our military and national security. The shutdown has now passed from farce into tragedy, and the consequences of this national emergency fall on every senator and congressman who refuses to open the government.

Pull the CR. Put up a DOGE-inspired budget and tell the Senate a program is getting cut every day they don't pass it. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 6, 2025

Never let a good crisis go to waste, and if there isn't one, create it — Desert (MEGA MAGA) Deplorable (@nayrb_s) November 6, 2025

Democrats are depending on general ignorance of the legislative process to gaslight Americans into believing Republicans are withholding votes to open the Government. The lies are predictable with the media backing the narrative.



Bust the filibuster and end this sham process! — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) November 6, 2025

The Dems have forced the Republicans' hand. Nuke the filibuster and reopen the government. There is no other option. — Florida Crypto 🇺🇸 (@1FloridaCrypto) November 6, 2025

Tell Thune to nuke the filibuster! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 6, 2025

Chuck Schumer has just cemented his place in American history by making the Schumer Shutdown the longest one ever. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) November 6, 2025

They are waiting for us to do their dirty work and eliminate the filibuster — Cosmic Neighbors (@NeighborsCosmic) November 6, 2025

Why are all the major "news" channels not telling their viewers that it takes 60 votes to pass and GOP needs 7 Dem votes? Are they "news" or "propaganda?" — TF (@SBLvibes) November 6, 2025

The shutdown isn’t a mistake, it’s a strategy.



They’d rather break America than lose control — John (@johnEiid) November 6, 2025

Nuke the filibuster! And then get to work like there is no tomorrow! — Mario (@altunisahmed) November 6, 2025

A lot of people responding to Vance's posts are calling for Republicans to nuke the filibuster, figuring that's the first thing the Democrats will do when they regain a majority, which looks very possible in 2026 after Tuesday's blue tsunami.

The fix is to use the nuclear option and end the filibuster. Republicans are too weak and spineless to do it. This is going to end badly for both parties. — Lorann Vickers (@txlorann71) November 6, 2025

"The shutdown has now passed from farce into tragedy"



How about we word it more realisticly?

Instead of 'tragedy', haow about 'coup' or 'holding the government and the American people hostage'? — The ⚡️ Truthman (@TheTruthmanWins) November 6, 2025

They are delaying the Trump agenda.



In that way it is WORKING.



STEAMROLL THEM! — StreetRat (@TheeStreetRat) November 6, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.