Podcaster Thinks Now Is a Good Time for Zohran Mamdani to Review Bari Weiss' Armed Security

After the tantrum that progressives have had (and are still having), you'd think that CBS News' new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, was a conservative. She's far from it, but she's trying to bring some ideological balance to the network. People claimed that under Weiss, Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan sounded like a Newsmax host after she dared to push back on Hakeem Jeffries' claim of "rigged elections."

So we're not sure exactly what podcaster (who isn't?) Sean McCarthy was aiming at here, but it doesn't sound friendly:

.@ZohranKMamdani I’m thinking it’s time to review those concealed carry permits for Bari Weiss’ security — Sean Padraig McCarthy (@SeanMcCarthyCom) November 5, 2025

Why? What would you like to do to her that might be difficult if she had armed security, Sean? Come on, say it — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 5, 2025

But Democrats aren't the party of violence. 🙄 — Meredith (@Mermaz) November 5, 2025

Who is this wee lad with Hamas terrorist fantasies against Bari Weiss? Thinking of carrying out your own personal 10/7, are ya? pic.twitter.com/dnOqdwSY8v — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) November 5, 2025

I think her armed security should have a long talk with you. — EggsnGreenland (@writingsprintz) November 5, 2025

Not beating the terrorist allegations — Zynfrey ☭⃠ (@zynfrey_) November 5, 2025

Please explain why you wish for Ms. Weiss to not have adequate security. — Kevin in Te𝕏as (@TX_Kevin) November 5, 2025

What do you want to do to Bari that you can't do to her while she is unarmed? — Honey Bunches of Stoats 🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@BunchesOfStoats) November 5, 2025

Ma’am, I have questions for you. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 5, 2025

You want her bodyguards disarmed.



Interesting.



Motive? What are you hoping will happen thereafter? — Eme Eses (@EmeEses) November 5, 2025

Why?



Do you want her to get hurt or killed by taking away her security’s deterrence?



I think that’s exactly what you want. So just say it. Don’t be a pussy and fuss over concealed carry permits.



Just say it. — TheRealJoeFL65 (@TheRealJoeFL65) November 5, 2025

Thus proving why Weiss needs armed security.

