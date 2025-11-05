Podcaster Thinks Now Is a Good Time for Zohran Mamdani to Review Bari Weiss' Armed Security

Bill Melugin Explains the Meaning of the Passage of California’s Prop 50
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on November 05, 2025
Twitter

After the tantrum that progressives have had (and are still having), you'd think that CBS News' new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, was a conservative. She's far from it, but she's trying to bring some ideological balance to the network. People claimed that under Weiss, Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan sounded like a Newsmax host after she dared to push back on Hakeem Jeffries' claim of "rigged elections."

So we're not sure exactly what podcaster (who isn't?) Sean McCarthy was aiming at here, but it doesn't sound friendly:

Thus proving why Weiss needs armed security.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

