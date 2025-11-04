Decision Desk HQ Has Already Called the Virginia Governor's Race for Abigail Spanberger

Well, that was quick. We hope you're following the election returns live here on Twitchy, which has partnered with Decision Desk HQ.

Our boss, Sam J., has the day off tomorrow, so we might not get her take on the Virginia gubernatorial election. She was fighting as hard as she could for Winsome Earle-Sears, but just 19 minutes after the polls closed, Decision Desk HQ has called Virginia for Abigail Spanberger. Yuck.

Decision Desk HQ projects Abigail Spanberger to win the Virginia Governor election.#DecisionMade: 7:19 pm ET pic.twitter.com/GwLrKxwoVv — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2025

No way they call this already. 2% of vote in — Kuips (@WayneKuipers) November 5, 2025

How can you call it so fast??? — Rob (@rob_william9) November 5, 2025

We're expecting a call on Jay "Two Bullets" Jones any minute. This is bad.

More bad news:

Decision Desk HQ projects Ghazala Hashmi to win the Virginia Lieutenant Governor election.#DecisionMade: 7:29 pm ET



Follow live results on our website. pic.twitter.com/KkJBPMPFjf — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2025





