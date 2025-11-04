Decision Desk HQ Has Already Called the Virginia Governor's Race for Abigail Spanberger

AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions
Brett T. | 7:50 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Well, that was quick. We hope you're following the election returns live here on Twitchy, which has partnered with Decision Desk HQ.

Our boss, Sam J., has the day off tomorrow, so we might not get her take on the Virginia gubernatorial election. She was fighting as hard as she could for Winsome Earle-Sears, but just 19 minutes after the polls closed, Decision Desk HQ has called Virginia for Abigail Spanberger. Yuck.

We're expecting a call on Jay "Two Bullets" Jones any minute. This is bad.

More bad news:


