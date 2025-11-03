Whoopi Goldberg Tears Up Note Giver to Her on The View After Trump...
Dem Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Is the Ultimate Evil on Planet Earth -...
Reporter Says Teen Vogue Was an 'Envelope-Pushing Source' of 'Social Justice Reporting'
Texas Shocker: Illegals Flooding Roads with Registered Cars—NO License Needed
VIP
Nigeria's Silent Genocide: How Islamic Militias Are Erasing Christianity Village by Villag...
Young Dems Determined to Ruin America: NY Mag’s Leftie Leaders Who’ll Make Sea...
BBC Doctored Trump's January 6 Speech to Make It Sound as If He...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Attracts Dozens to Omar Fateh Rally
VIP
Dem Nancy Pelosi Touts Gavin Newsom As the ‘Man With a Plan’ for...
David Frum's Freudian Slip: GOP Debates Antisemitism, Dems Embrace It
Adam Kinzinger Wonders If We’re All Suing CBS for Editing Trump Interview
Judge Doody's Midnight Squat: Relieved of Duty After Dropping a Deuce-Less Disaster on...
Right In the Feels! Jack Ciattarelli Gets a Surprise on Election Eve, All...
Mexico's Big Lie on Where Cartel Guns Come From

Foreign Interference? Jeremy Corbyn Hosts a Phone Bank for Zohran Mamdani

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file

Isn't this foreign election interference? Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the U.K.'s Labour Party, who was ousted from the party for being perceived as too antisemitic, hosted a phone bank on Sunday night for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. 

Advertisement

Just having Corbyn campaigning for you should be a serious problem, like being pictured with an unindicted co-conspirator of the World Trade Center bombing in 1993.

That post from October of 2019 reads:

Recommended

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Advertisement

There's this one too:

Birds of a feather …

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Whoopi Goldberg Tears Up Note Giver to Her on The View After Trump Autopen 'Joke'
Brett T.
Texas Shocker: Illegals Flooding Roads with Registered Cars—NO License Needed
justmindy
Dem Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Is the Ultimate Evil on Planet Earth - Worse Than Anything You Can Imagine
Warren Squire
US Citizen Reportedly Shot by ICE Agents for Warning Them They Were Near a School Bus Stop
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing Sam J.
Advertisement