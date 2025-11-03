Foreign Interference? Jeremy Corbyn Hosts a Phone Bank for Zohran Mamdani

Isn't this foreign election interference? Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the U.K.'s Labour Party, who was ousted from the party for being perceived as too antisemitic, hosted a phone bank on Sunday night for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

I’m hosting a phone bank with @nycDSA to Get Out The Vote for @ZohranKMamdani today at 6pm ET.



Let’s get Zohran over the finish line for a New York that’s affordable for all!



Sign up here: https://t.co/oWG2EQ4Dg6 pic.twitter.com/ybPdNZE1rI — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 2, 2025

Foreign interference in a US election? https://t.co/AQJmk4HBRk — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 2, 2025

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2025

Corbyn is a communist and is an elected politician in the British parliament. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2025

Antisemites of the world unite! — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) November 2, 2025

They did it during the last election. We know they'll continue.



Thank you for your attention to this. I've never actually felt like anyone was paying attention - for the past 40+ years. 🫶✌️🕊️ — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) November 2, 2025

That seems to be what this is. If he is using any official British government resources for this, that would be a serious problem. — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) November 3, 2025

Just having Corbyn campaigning for you should be a serious problem, like being pictured with an unindicted co-conspirator of the World Trade Center bombing in 1993.

Stay out of our elections, hypocrite! — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) November 2, 2025

That post from October of 2019 reads:

Donald Trump is trying to interfere in Britain’s election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected.



It was Trump who said in June the NHS is “on the table”. And he knows if Labour wins US corporations won’t get their hands on it.



Our NHS is not for sale.pic.twitter.com/AUhht3pCgL — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 31, 2019

There's this one too:

President Trump’s attempt to decide who'll be Britain’s next PM is an entirely unacceptable interference in our democracy.



The next PM should be chosen not by the US president, nor by 100,000 unrepresentative Tory party members, but by the British people in a general election. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 1, 2019

This is how foreign interference in US elections works. 101. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 2, 2025

Stop interfering in our elections. — Bella (@stockbella) November 2, 2025

What does a Jew-hating communist Brit have to do with the NYC mayoral race? — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) November 2, 2025

Birds of a feather …

You’ve made a career out shaking hands with evil, from the IRA to the Munich Massacre terrorists. So yeah, this endorsement tracks. — Caт Bee 🪶 (@CatShoshanna) November 2, 2025

