Adam Kinzinger Wonders If We’re All Suing CBS for Editing Trump Interview

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on November 03, 2025
Gif meme

As Twitchy's own Doug Powers reported earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer, after learning that President Donald Trump's 73-minute 60 Minutes interview was edited down to 28 minutes, suggested that maybe he'd file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his "unhinged" 60 Minutes interview. "It will use the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris," Schumer said. 

Good luck with that, then. As plenty of people pointed out to Shutdown Schumer, the Trump White House immediately posted the full, unedited interview on X along with a complete transcript. There's a difference between editing for time and deceptively editing to make Kamala Harris look more coherent.

Who else should jump into the fray but Adam Kinzinger, star of the new documentary, "The Last Republican," directed by the same guy who directed Hot Tub Time Machine.

Who does he mean by "we all"?

It would be quite the trick to air a 73-minute interview in a one-hour-long show, not to mention commercials.

Paramount and CBS settled for $16 million up front because they didn't want the case to go to court. We don't know who Kinzinger thinks is going to file a lawsuit (all of us, apparently), but you'd think the guy would stop embarrassing himself after being redistricted out of his seat. He does understand that suing Paramount and CBS wouldn't harm Trump in the least, right?

***

 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

60 MINUTES CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT

