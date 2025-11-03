Adam Kinzinger Wonders If We’re All Suing CBS for Editing Trump Interview

As Twitchy's own Doug Powers reported earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer, after learning that President Donald Trump's 73-minute 60 Minutes interview was edited down to 28 minutes, suggested that maybe he'd file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his "unhinged" 60 Minutes interview. "It will use the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris," Schumer said.

Good luck with that, then. As plenty of people pointed out to Shutdown Schumer, the Trump White House immediately posted the full, unedited interview on X along with a complete transcript. There's a difference between editing for time and deceptively editing to make Kamala Harris look more coherent.

Who else should jump into the fray but Adam Kinzinger, star of the new documentary, "The Last Republican," directed by the same guy who directed Hot Tub Time Machine.

So are we all suing @paramountplus snd @CBSNews now since they edited the Trump interview?



15 million each? — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) November 3, 2025

You're a moron. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) November 3, 2025

Who does he mean by "we all"?

You have to be acting stupid on purpose. Not even you are this naturally obtuse.



The full transcript and full 73 minute interview are available already.



Unlike the Harris interview...nothing has been hidden.



Dolt. — John W (@txradioguy) November 3, 2025

Full video was released before you posted this…



🥴 — TheRIPPLEdPickle (@TeeOhDoubleD375) November 3, 2025

Trump released the raw footage already little buddy.



❤️ — C Doyle 🇺🇸💚🤍🧡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AlibiOfTyrants) November 3, 2025

Edited for time? Or did they cut and paste his answers. There's a big difference. — (D.J.) Proud Patriot ✌️💪 🇺🇸 (@PatriotsUnite47) November 3, 2025

It would be quite the trick to air a 73-minute interview in a one-hour-long show, not to mention commercials.

You should. But then you’d have to prove to at least the same standard. Which you can’t. So you won’t. — Tyler Groce (@tylergroce1) November 3, 2025

Election interference was the basis for the lawsuit so yes this edited interview definitely impacts Kamala’s chances on the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Good job Adam very smart! — clement clemensen (@cdclemensen) November 3, 2025

Wait, did they cut and paste and change his answers from one question to the next? — Professor Woodstock (@profwoodstock) November 3, 2025

Trump published the entire, uncut, unedited video of the entire interview before the TV cooled on 60 minutes. Nobody had to sue him. Nice try, you human divot. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) November 3, 2025

Go for it. FAFO. — Mr. Ed (@Mapache155893) November 3, 2025

It may be tough for you to understand, but Harris's edits altered context deceptively (e.g., swapping answers), while Trump's were standard time cuts without misleading swaps. — Vector (@VectorTrue) November 3, 2025

Paramount and CBS settled for $16 million up front because they didn't want the case to go to court. We don't know who Kinzinger thinks is going to file a lawsuit (all of us, apparently), but you'd think the guy would stop embarrassing himself after being redistricted out of his seat. He does understand that suing Paramount and CBS wouldn't harm Trump in the least, right?

