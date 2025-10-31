Adam Kinzinger: The Movie Is a Real Thing That Exists

Shock the Monkey: Spooked Primate Pal Takes to the Rafters at a Spirit...
Brett T. | 12:00 AM on October 31, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We had to check with IMDb.com to make sure this was a real thing, and it is. Steve Pink is the director, and it's no surprise he's close with far-left actor John Cusack, having directed Grosse Pointe Blank, High Fidelity, and Hot Tub Time Machine. Something called on Pink to make a documentary about Adam Kinzinger and call it "The Last Republican." If Kinzinger is the last "Republican" of his species, we're happy to see it die out. We're curious to see how a lefty approached a documentary about a "real" Republican, though not curious enough to actually watch it.

Reportedly, Hot Tub Time Machine is Kinzinger's favorite film, so that's what sold him on the project.

Kinzinger just watched the movie again on Thursday.

The post continues:

We are still in a fight against forces that want to tear down democracy — intentionally or not.

And even after everything… I still choose hope. (link in reply)

🎥 #TheLastRepublican — now streaming

Of course, Kinzinger disabled comments.

You can find out for just four bucks:

Hard pass.

