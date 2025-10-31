Adam Kinzinger: The Movie Is a Real Thing That Exists

We had to check with IMDb.com to make sure this was a real thing, and it is. Steve Pink is the director, and it's no surprise he's close with far-left actor John Cusack, having directed Grosse Pointe Blank, High Fidelity, and Hot Tub Time Machine. Something called on Pink to make a documentary about Adam Kinzinger and call it "The Last Republican." If Kinzinger is the last "Republican" of his species, we're happy to see it die out. We're curious to see how a lefty approached a documentary about a "real" Republican, though not curious enough to actually watch it.

Just found out there’s a movie about Adam Kinzinger called “The Last Republican” that was made by the dude who directed Hot Tub Time Machine and I needed to share this fact with you pic.twitter.com/f5AE7TNpSV — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 29, 2025

1 review that gave it 9/10 stars on IMDb, so it's got a 90% rating on IMDB. Lmao — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) October 29, 2025

I’m glad Adam’s mom mostly liked it — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 29, 2025

Dear God, I tapped out and couldn't even finish the trailer — Fitzy ¢ent, Bad Person and Paid Shill (@fitzyMFNcent) October 30, 2025

Reportedly, Hot Tub Time Machine is Kinzinger's favorite film, so that's what sold him on the project.

Hot Tub Time Machine is one of the most important movies of its decade — Biggus Dickus (@BiggusD40898578) October 29, 2025

Kinzinger just watched the movie again on Thursday.

Just watched The Last Republican again, and it hit me harder than I expected. Within a year I left the military, left Congress, we moved, and gained a son.

It brought back sorrow, anger, even moments I thought I’d buried — But it also reminded me why I spoke up.

We are still in a… — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 30, 2025

The post continues:

We are still in a fight against forces that want to tear down democracy — intentionally or not. And even after everything… I still choose hope. (link in reply) 🎥 #TheLastRepublican — now streaming

Of course, Kinzinger disabled comments.

This is what a low-T narcissist looks like.



Pathetic. https://t.co/y5IhXfVlt6 — Halo (@HaloTruthCat) October 30, 2025

Lil Adam likes to watch himself! 🤣🤣🤣

What a tool! https://t.co/pmV4Q3E1Cn — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 30, 2025

I have SO MANY questions — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) October 30, 2025

It's gay porn isn't it. — Tab Vanko (@SeriousVanko) October 30, 2025

You can find out for just four bucks:

For only $3.99 you can stream it! pic.twitter.com/YwVtQAC3im — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 29, 2025

Hard pass.

