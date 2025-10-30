Congressional Candidate Trolls 'Sex Offender' Trump Over Melania’s Halloween Decor

What is it with California? Look at who they elect: Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, Ted Lieu, and Alex "José" Padilla, just to name a few. Knowing that, they'll probably elect Eric Garcia to Congress. Garcia showed off his keen rhetorical skills by responding to a photo of First Lady Melania Trump's account.

The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/J7LAs6hqfl — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 28, 2025

I thought houses with sex offenders can't hand out candy? https://t.co/JEHdjZBpNu — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) October 29, 2025

He is a sexual predator based on this evidence.



Dodge, deflect, or do whatever you want, but it is fact. pic.twitter.com/F0I0xtB55C — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) October 30, 2025

This E. Jean Carroll?

E. Jean Carroll: “Two dozen women have come forward and accused Donald Trump of sexual abuse, sexual assault. Some say it’s 48 women. He and Epstein were like nine and ten. They just really do not care about women.” pic.twitter.com/z2n5TvxJ29 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 24, 2025

Whatever you say, pal.

This is just so freaking stupid. We have such loser politicians. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 30, 2025

The sex offender left the White House in January. — 𝕊𝕂𝕐 (@SKYRIDER4538) October 29, 2025

Biden isn’t there anymore. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) October 30, 2025

Hahaha, no. Thank heavens babies will be safe this Halloween from Joe and Jill. pic.twitter.com/RQel62Ocva — Mr.Ineffable (@MisterIneffable) October 29, 2025

Nothing says "check my Internet browsing history" like making assumptions about people who haven't committed such crimes. — ㄥ丨ᐯ丨ᗪ (@LividsRevenge) October 30, 2025

Well, better turn off the lights tomorrow night then — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) October 30, 2025

Cry harder, he’s not a sex offender. — MS-66 (@MSpeeg66) October 30, 2025

And comments like that are the reason you are not the right choice to hold public office. — ForTheWin (@killingTime54) October 30, 2025

Is your military disability being a complete retard? — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 30, 2025

pic.twitter.com/hSXOywtbXC — Stop the Earth I want to get off! (IFBAP) (@RaffiKalem54397) October 30, 2025

Besides Trump bashing do you have anything positive to offer your constituents? — Mike Rodman (@cxbmike) October 30, 2025

It's enough to get him elected in California.

