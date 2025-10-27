'Let's Go Brandon': Gov. Kathy Hochul Thought the ‘Tax the Rich’ Crowd Was Chanting ‘Let’s Go Bills’

Jasmine Crockett’s Shady Stock Stash: Green Crusader Caught in Sneaky Profit Ploy
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 27, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, Zohran Mamdani held a campaign rally Sunday night, where he was joined by fellow socialists Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who bounced around frantically while ranting about all the races (except one) that are oppressed in this country.

Also at the event was New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said "I can hear you" as the venue exploded into a chant of "tax the rich." Apparently, she couldn't hear them, because on Monday, she said she thought they were chanting, "Let's go, Bills."

Steven Vago and Matt Troutman report for The New York Post:

Gov. Kathy Hochul bizarrely tried to run interference on the embarrassing “tax the rich” chants she was heckled with at Zohran Mamdani‘s rally — claiming Monday she thought it was a pro-Buffalo Bills chorus.

“I thought they were saying ‘Let’s go Bills,’” she said when pressed by a Post reporter over the anti-fat cat chant.

“I wasn’t sure… I heard some noise, I heard a lot of cheers. But later on it became clear to me, I know there is a passion for that.”

A passion for what? Say it.

That's a really good question. A lot of Buffalo football fans live in New York City.

Even in Florida and Texas, they'll still be rooting for the Buffalo Bills.

***

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS KATHY HOCHUL ZOHRAN MAMDANI

