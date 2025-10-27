'Let's Go Brandon': Gov. Kathy Hochul Thought the ‘Tax the Rich’ Crowd Was Chanting ‘Let’s Go Bills’

As Twitchy reported earlier, Zohran Mamdani held a campaign rally Sunday night, where he was joined by fellow socialists Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who bounced around frantically while ranting about all the races (except one) that are oppressed in this country.

Also at the event was New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said "I can hear you" as the venue exploded into a chant of "tax the rich." Apparently, she couldn't hear them, because on Monday, she said she thought they were chanting, "Let's go, Bills."

Gov. Hochul claims she didn't know what the crowd was chanting last night.



"I thought they were saying, 'Let's Go Bills.'" https://t.co/shZ684reGP pic.twitter.com/se1MX2nwJs — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) October 27, 2025

Kathy Hochul oddly drags Buffalo Bills into ‘tax the rich’ chant that overwhelmed her appearance at Zohran Mamdani rally https://t.co/OcCOmVkNY9 pic.twitter.com/CH3tZE6dMx — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2025

Steven Vago and Matt Troutman report for The New York Post:

Gov. Kathy Hochul bizarrely tried to run interference on the embarrassing “tax the rich” chants she was heckled with at Zohran Mamdani‘s rally — claiming Monday she thought it was a pro-Buffalo Bills chorus. “I thought they were saying ‘Let’s go Bills,’” she said when pressed by a Post reporter over the anti-fat cat chant. “I wasn’t sure… I heard some noise, I heard a lot of cheers. But later on it became clear to me, I know there is a passion for that.”

A passion for what? Say it.

Is "Let's go Bills" the new "Let's go Brandon?" — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) October 27, 2025

I almost always just nod yes when people are screaming at me, and I dont know what they are saying. — 99 Rounded UP (@jeese241) October 27, 2025

Why would NYC’ers chant “Let’s go Bills?” — Chrissy’s Pop Culture Corner™️ (@realpopchrissy) October 27, 2025

That's a really good question. A lot of Buffalo football fans live in New York City.

Yes, the home of the Giants and Jets is famous for its Bills love. — Mark Thompson (@MarkThompson621) October 27, 2025

It was chanted 3 times. First time it was odd but by the third she knew what they were saying. pic.twitter.com/N1DAnTeUjD — Ali (@MerruX) October 27, 2025

Didn’t Kathy tell them “I hear you” after the third round of the socialists chanting “Tax the Rich”? — SCOOCH דוד (@david_sivella) October 27, 2025

That’s why Mamdani had to prematurely walk onto the stage and walk her out. — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) October 27, 2025

Here’s what you missed pic.twitter.com/Tw4DixFIdm — Sam Wahbe (@SamWahbe) October 27, 2025

"I hear you. " - Hochul

Clearly she did not. — Tyler Migyo (@zeefeet) October 27, 2025

So she's more than dumb, she's now deaf? Komrade Kathy is a liar — Samantha (@SamanthaBXgirl) October 27, 2025

Great. Yet another "leader of the Democrat party".

They have so many claiming to be that, one has difficulty keeping track. — NotYourFool (@NotYourFool10) October 27, 2025

Weird, they are the rich… — Conspiracy Analyst (@CrazyTrain2021) October 27, 2025

And then she'll cry about all the rich people leaving New York for Florida and Texas. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) October 27, 2025

Even in Florida and Texas, they'll still be rooting for the Buffalo Bills.

***

