Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Quickly ‘Moves On’ From Question About Sexual Assault by Illegal

According to Forbes, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was holding a press briefing on the National Guard being deployed to Chicago when he was asked an uncomfortable question about an illegal alien from Nicaragua. We're not sure who the reporter was, but Johnson's handlers pushed him to skip the backstory and get to his question — a question that led the mayor to ignore it and say, "Let's move on. And that's Johnson in a nutshell … ignore the problem right in front of your face and move on.

REPORTER: "An illegal alien from Nicaragua grabbed a woman on the north side last week, bashed her head into the sidewalk, knocked her unconscious and raped her..."



CHICAGO MAYOR: "Let's move on." pic.twitter.com/HUVrK66POP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 27, 2025

Here's another angle:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson:



🔻Reporter: “An illegal alien from Nicaragua grabbed a woman on the North Side last week, bashed her head into the sidewalk and raped her. If that had been your wife, would you want ICE to deport him?”



🔻 Johnson: “Alright, let’s move on…”



They… pic.twitter.com/r9LqeR6NvC — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 25, 2025

"They don't care about Americans anymore. They just don't."

Believe them when they tell you they don't care. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) October 27, 2025

Ignoring crime doesn't make it disappear. What kind of leadership is this? — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) October 27, 2025

Let’s NOT move on

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Super Dave (@supercigardave) October 27, 2025

Imagine telling a rape victim to “move on.”



That’s the empathy level of Chicago’s leadership right now. — Jammles (@jammles9) October 27, 2025

Finally a real question and he won't answer. — thisishowuball (@thisishowuball) October 27, 2025

He doesnt care. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 27, 2025

These are the exact questions that need to repeatedly be asked to the these people. They support undocumented immigrants above their own citizens. Make it personal like this journalist did. Great work! — Derek (@DKCARDS42) October 27, 2025

Why does he ALWAYS look like a deer in the headlights? — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 27, 2025

Because he is a deer in the headlights.

No big deal. Keep it moving. — Leo Kasura (@LeoKasura) October 27, 2025

He was disqualified when he was asked to respond as a man. — Katharine (@kathwarmerdam) October 27, 2025

Chicago is a proud sanctuary city, so Johnson will do everything in his power to make sure the illegal alien rapist from Nicaragua isn't detained or deported. That "Protecting Chicago" banner obviously means protecting the city from the National Guard cleaning it up.

