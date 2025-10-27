Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Quickly ‘Moves On’ From Question About Sexual Assault by Illegal

Judge Presses DOJ to Justify Deporting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 27, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

According to Forbes, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was holding a press briefing on the National Guard being deployed to Chicago when he was asked an uncomfortable question about an illegal alien from Nicaragua. We're not sure who the reporter was, but Johnson's handlers pushed him to skip the backstory and get to his question — a question that led the mayor to ignore it and say, "Let's move on. And that's Johnson in a nutshell … ignore the problem right in front of your face and move on.

Here's another angle:

"They don't care about Americans anymore. They just don't."

Because he is a deer in the headlights. 

Chicago is a proud sanctuary city, so Johnson will do everything in his power to make sure the illegal alien rapist from Nicaragua isn't detained or deported. That "Protecting Chicago" banner obviously means protecting the city from the National Guard cleaning it up.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

