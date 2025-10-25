Kamala Harris Teases Presidential Run in BBC Interview

Although Govs. Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker are the ones campaigning most shamelessly to be the Democratic nominee in 2028, don't count out former Vice President Kamala Harris just yet. She still leads in the polls (which, admittedly, are a long way out). She's currently on a media tour pimping her book, 107 Days, and in a recent interview with the BBC, suggested more strongly than ever that she might consider running for president again.

Kamala Harris teases new White House run: ‘I am not done’ https://t.co/4nEQZ3X2Vt pic.twitter.com/PBiHxAZAEM — New York Post (@nypost) October 25, 2025

The New York Post reports:

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has teased another run for the White House. “I am not done,” the former vice president told the BBC in her strongest comments so far on her political plans. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones,” she told the British outlet. The former California senator and state attorney general also maintained her grand-nieces would see the nation elect its first female president “in their lifetime, for sure.” Pressed on whether it would be her, Harris responded: “possibly.”

So she's running.

Narrator: She was in fact done — Ozarky (@patrickparish) October 25, 2025

That’s more of threat than a tease — AJ Stavole (@AJStavole) October 25, 2025

Why is that fork stuck in her back?🍴



She is so done. @KamalaHarris — MSN1019 (@MSNinATX) October 25, 2025

She raised a billion last time and blew it so why not do it again! — Rocky Cow (@Getsloudhere) October 25, 2025

More than a billion, and still ended up in debt.

Good. She should never give up, there's always hope. We need her to stay in and fight.



- MAGA. ✊🏼 — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) October 25, 2025

As a Republican I would love to see her and Gavin rip each other up. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) October 25, 2025

I am not done losing. — Canadian Critic (@CanCritic) October 25, 2025

I’ll bet her donors are done — The Voice of Reason AKA Mindy (@Legionkid) October 25, 2025

She’s clearly unburdened by what has been. — Brent Jenkins (@WBrentJenkins) October 25, 2025

She's not done, there is still another box of wine left. — Persona Non Grata (@BicYea50) October 25, 2025

She won’t win the primary



She’s never received any primary votes — Matt (@mmazechaz) October 25, 2025

Do you think they will have a primary? 🤔🤔🤔 — Professor Woodstock (@profwoodstock) October 25, 2025

Please run 🙏 — All Democrats Are Demonic (@mjrossano) October 25, 2025

Dear God, Please run again! 😭😭😭😭 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 25, 2025

Please let this be true 😂 — Sack Exchange (@Bklyn929) October 25, 2025

This is her strongest hint yet that she's considering another run. We'll have to wait and see … there's great significance in the passage of time, and only time will tell.

