Kamala Harris Teases Presidential Run in BBC Interview

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Although Govs. Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker are the ones campaigning most shamelessly to be the Democratic nominee in 2028, don't count out former Vice President Kamala Harris just yet. She still leads in the polls (which, admittedly, are a long way out). She's currently on a media tour pimping her book, 107 Days, and in a recent interview with the BBC, suggested more strongly than ever that she might consider running for president again.

The New York Post reports:

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has teased another run for the White House.

“I am not done,” the former vice president told the BBC in her strongest comments so far on her political plans. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones,” she told the British outlet.

The former California senator and state attorney general also maintained her grand-nieces would see the nation elect its first female president “in their lifetime, for sure.”

Pressed on whether it would be her, Harris responded: “possibly.”

So she's running.

More than a billion, and still ended up in debt.

This is her strongest hint yet that she's considering another run. We'll have to wait and see … there's great significance in the passage of time, and only time will tell.

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS

