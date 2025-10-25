CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military

The nationwide "No Kings" protests are a week behind us now, and the current freakout is over photos of parts of the East Wing of the White House being demolished so that a new ballroom can be built in its place. But there's another scandal the media is trying to get up and running. As we reported on Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that a billionaire had gifted the U.S. government had anonymously donated $130 million to cover a funding shortfall so that American troops would still get their paychecks during the Democrats' government shutdown.

HuffPost's Jennifer Bendery failed to get any engagement with her snarky post, but she tried.

In a totally normal development, the Department of Defense has accepted a $130 million donation from Trump's "friend" to help active-duty service members during the government shutdown https://t.co/iuLNCuX2zD — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 24, 2025

CNN reports that the Pentagon will "funnel" $130 million toward military pay, a "striking departure from government procedure."

New: The Pentagon confirms to CNN it will funnel $130M from an anonymous Trump ally toward military pay — a striking departure from government procedure that raises questions about its legality and the donor's identity and interestshttps://t.co/Wuuw1JxH1f — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) October 24, 2025

CNN reports:

The Trump administration plans to funnel a $130 million donation from an anonymous ally of President Donald Trump toward paying military service members during the government shutdown, the Defense Department confirmed on Friday. “The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement to CNN, adding that the money was accepted under the department’s “general gift acceptance authority.” The move marks a striking departure from government procedure for funding the military, which traditionally relies on public funds appropriated by Congress. And it raised immediate questions about the donor’s identity and motivations for cutting the nine-figure check to the government.

Maybe if Senate Democrats reopened the government, there wouldn't need to be such a striking departure.

Funnel? Funnel? Good grief. — Doggie Mom (@DoggieMom20) October 25, 2025

Of course you will find a way to obstruct and persecute the charity. — Butey (@Butey452265) October 24, 2025

The troops getting paid upsets you? — Nancy Phelps (@NancyPh32842797) October 24, 2025

Sounds like a true American patriot. — Roamer 🇺🇸 (@1OldRoamer) October 25, 2025

Their interests? Hmm. Maybe making sure our military families get paid despite Democrat sabotage? — Kajun (@kajun1776) October 25, 2025

Dems are just mad they can’t starve out our service members with their political shenanigans. — Michelle Pemberton (@shellpem) October 24, 2025

CNN is pulling out the old PBS and NPR playbook; $130 million will cover only a tiny fraction of the payroll, but we're going to freak out over it anyway.

This is volunteerism. That is strictly more ethical than taxation. — Kal, Trading Card Auctioneer (@Lylanthia) October 25, 2025

Go ahead and sue the govt for paying us soldiers. Let’s see how that impacts your support and popularity — Jim Tesorero (@JimTesorero) October 25, 2025

So now, we have HuffPost, CNN, and The New York Times trying to make this a major scandal:

Breaking News: The U.S. military accepted a private donation of $130 million to help pay troops during the shutdown. The move is highly unusual and a potential violation of federal law. https://t.co/4pA8N3Rycb — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 24, 2025

Way to investigate the really serious scandals. Great journalism NY Times! — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 24, 2025

Paying the troops is illegal.



Yeah, please run on that. https://t.co/XMrSkUN4no — RBe (@RBPundit) October 25, 2025

"Potential." Meaning it likely isn't.



If only the Democrats would sign the clean CR, the same one they have before, we wouldn't be in this position. #SchumerShutdown — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) October 25, 2025

You'd think an outfit like The New York Times would investigate if it were illegal before posting the story instead of just running with "potentially illegal."

"potential" violation?! — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) October 25, 2025

Wow, Democrats are now upset that our Military are getting paid, notice they use the words "potential violation" there's a reason for that isn't there? — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) October 25, 2025

So it's potentially not a violation of federal law.

Please go all-in on how patriotic citizens wanting our troops to get paid can’t make additional tax payments because it’s against the law.



That’s perfect optics for the Democrats. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 24, 2025

Go ahead and bring a lawsuit. Especially as we head into midterm season. Please do! — Elle (@ebereaux) October 25, 2025

If it weren't for Trump destroying the people's house, the story about the administration "funneling" a private donation to pay the military being potentially illegal would probably be the top story. Instead, the nation is more upset about Trump upgrading the East Wing with a proper ballroom at no expense to the taxpayers.

