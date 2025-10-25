CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military

Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

The nationwide "No Kings" protests are a week behind us now, and the current freakout is over photos of parts of the East Wing of the White House being demolished so that a new ballroom can be built in its place. But there's another scandal the media is trying to get up and running. As we reported on Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that a billionaire had gifted the U.S. government had anonymously donated $130 million to cover a funding shortfall so that American troops would still get their paychecks during the Democrats' government shutdown.

HuffPost's Jennifer Bendery failed to get any engagement with her snarky post, but she tried.

CNN reports that the Pentagon will "funnel" $130 million toward military pay, a "striking departure from government procedure."

CNN reports:

The Trump administration plans to funnel a $130 million donation from an anonymous ally of President Donald Trump toward paying military service members during the government shutdown, the Defense Department confirmed on Friday.

“The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement to CNN, adding that the money was accepted under the department’s “general gift acceptance authority.”

The move marks a striking departure from government procedure for funding the military, which traditionally relies on public funds appropriated by Congress. And it raised immediate questions about the donor’s identity and motivations for cutting the nine-figure check to the government.

Maybe if Senate Democrats reopened the government, there wouldn't need to be such a striking departure.

CNN is pulling out the old PBS and NPR playbook; $130 million will cover only a tiny fraction of the payroll, but we're going to freak out over it anyway.

So now, we have HuffPost, CNN, and The New York Times trying to make this a major scandal:

You'd think an outfit like The New York Times would investigate if it were illegal before posting the story instead of just running with "potentially illegal." 

So it's potentially not a violation of federal law.

If it weren't for Trump destroying the people's house, the story about the administration "funneling" a private donation to pay the military being potentially illegal would probably be the top story. Instead, the nation is more upset about Trump upgrading the East Wing with a proper ballroom at no expense to the taxpayers.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

