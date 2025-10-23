VIP
Military Money: Trump Says Anonymous Billionaire Donated $130 Million to Cover Troop Paycheck Shortfall

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that a billionaire had gifted the U.S. government a sizable sum for military families. He says the anonymous individual donated $130 million to cover a funding shortfall so that American troops would still get their paychecks during the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government.

Here’s more. (READ)

In an incredible gesture, President Trump reveals the anonymous billionaire who is paying the troops during the shutdown has OFFICIALLY sent a check for $130M. WOW!

"Today he sent us a check for $130 million."

REPORTER: Who?

TRUMP: "He doesn't want the recognition! But he gave us a check for $130M. It's gonna go to the military!"

"That's what I call a PATRIOT."

I wonder who it is

Here’s Trump delivering the good news. (WATCH)

That’s pretty incredible.

Of course, everyone had their guesses for the identity of the unknown gifter. You can surmise who most settled on.

Elon Musk would probably post about it. Others suggest it might be Peter Thiel or possibly Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcos.

Some posters were confused by the relatively small donation amount in comparison to the number of active military members we have in the U.S.

So it’s just enough to fill in the funding gap.

Posters say there are at least two billionaires we can scratch off the possible donor list.

Soros is loaded, but he’s no friend of the U.S. military, plus he just blew millions on his pointless ‘No Kings’ protests. The most important thing is our troops are taken care of for now, we just need Democrats to end their Schumer Shutdown.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK GEORGE SOROS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JB PRITZKER MILITARY

