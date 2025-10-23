Military Money: Trump Says Anonymous Billionaire Donated $130 Million to Cover Troop Paycheck Shortfall

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that a billionaire had gifted the U.S. government a sizable sum for military families. He says the anonymous individual donated $130 million to cover a funding shortfall so that American troops would still get their paychecks during the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government.

Here’s more. (READ)

In an incredible gesture, President Trump reveals the anonymous billionaire who is paying the troops during the shutdown has OFFICIALLY sent a check for $130M. WOW! "Today he sent us a check for $130 million." REPORTER: Who? TRUMP: "He doesn't want the recognition! But he gave us a check for $130M. It's gonna go to the military!" "That's what I call a PATRIOT." I wonder who it is

Here’s Trump delivering the good news. (WATCH)

"Today he sent us a check for $130 million."



REPORTER: Who?



TRUMP: "He doesn't want the… pic.twitter.com/AeCmughszR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

That’s pretty incredible.

Of course, everyone had their guesses for the identity of the unknown gifter. You can surmise who most settled on.

if it were elon musk he would be posting about it — nanners (@nannersagain) October 23, 2025

If it was him he would definitely want everyone to know — Different Name (@DifferentN56366) October 23, 2025

We want to know if it's him! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

Elon Musk would probably post about it. Others suggest it might be Peter Thiel or possibly Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcos.

Some posters were confused by the relatively small donation amount in comparison to the number of active military members we have in the U.S.

How does $130million cover payday for 1.31million active duty military members?

Was there money left in the Pentagon fund? — Natalie Scalia (@natalie_sc89739) October 23, 2025

There was funds, just not quite enough. He covered the lapse. — Tango (@TangoVG) October 23, 2025

They're also pulling about $8 billion from R&D projects to cover it.



Obviously, that is not a long-term solution. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) October 23, 2025

The President said that the donation made up the shortfall in available fungible funds. — Big Screen D (@NoOne23131214) October 23, 2025

So it’s just enough to fill in the funding gap.

Posters say there are at least two billionaires we can scratch off the possible donor list.

I’ll tell you two billionaires that probably didn’t contribute a dime for the betterment of our country.



Behold😂 pic.twitter.com/UJT8QMSb8l — End Liberalism (@ConserveRight) October 23, 2025

I’ll bet it’s not Soros. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) October 23, 2025

lol. 👍 — Sharon Crandall (@socrandall3) October 23, 2025

Soros is loaded, but he’s no friend of the U.S. military, plus he just blew millions on his pointless ‘No Kings’ protests. The most important thing is our troops are taken care of for now, we just need Democrats to end their Schumer Shutdown.

