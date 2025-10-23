CBS News: Cuban Man Deported to Africa Is on a Hunger Strike and...
It's the Sanders' Shockeroo ... Bernie Toasts Trump’s Wall Wins with a Snarky...
Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut
David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s...
Catherine Herridge: Authorization for FBI’s Arctic Frost Op Came Straight From the Top
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Crackdown on NBA Gambling Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ for...
Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn
Adam Kinzinger Demands a List of Those Paying for Ballroom Without the Consent...
Shutdown Shenanigans: Worried Warnock Panics, Plays Hostage Hero, and Flops with the Facti...
Trump Admin Updates Official WH ‘Major Events’ Timeline to Include Dems Defiling the...
OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe...
Democrats Shut Down Government to Fund Medicaid for Convicted Illegal Alien Child Predator...
Sen. Kennedy Talks His New Book, 'How to Test Negative for Stupid'
WH Press Tried Pushing Dem Talking Points on Karoline Leavitt About Trump's Renovation...

James Carville Thinks All Trump’s Collaborators Should be ‘Shaved, Pajamaed, and Spit On’

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 23, 2025
meme

On Saturday, millions of Boomers across the country held a "No Kings" protest against President Trump, which didn't make any sense, since we thought Trump was Hitler. We wish there was more context to the beginning of the clip, but James Carville desperately wants all of President Trump's collaborators — from his administration to the public sector — to have their heads shaved, be put in orange pajamas, and marched down Pennsylvania Avenue while the public spits on them. He did stop short of marching them into gas chambers.

Advertisement

If it weren't for his bulbous head he'd completely disappear into that oversized sweatshirt he has on.

Recommended

Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut
Brett T.
Advertisement

Swap out the orange pajamas for striped ones, and he'd be even closer to realizing his Nazi fantasy.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JAMES CARVILLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut
Brett T.
David Shuster Can’t Help You If You Can’t See the Difference Between Obama’s Renovations and Trump’s
Brett T.
CBS News: Cuban Man Deported to Africa Is on a Hunger Strike and 'His Life Is on the Line'
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge: Authorization for FBI’s Arctic Frost Op Came Straight From the Top
Brett T.
It's the Sanders' Shockeroo ... Bernie Toasts Trump’s Wall Wins with a Snarky Nod to Sanity
justmindy
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Crackdown on NBA Gambling Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ for Protests
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut Brett T.
Advertisement