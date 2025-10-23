James Carville Thinks All Trump’s Collaborators Should be ‘Shaved, Pajamaed, and Spit On’

On Saturday, millions of Boomers across the country held a "No Kings" protest against President Trump, which didn't make any sense, since we thought Trump was Hitler. We wish there was more context to the beginning of the clip, but James Carville desperately wants all of President Trump's collaborators — from his administration to the public sector — to have their heads shaved, be put in orange pajamas, and marched down Pennsylvania Avenue while the public spits on them. He did stop short of marching them into gas chambers.

Deranged James Carville says he wants Trump supporters to have their heads shaved, be dressed in orange pajamas, paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue, and spat on by the public. pic.twitter.com/dqWR2Vz2s8 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 23, 2025

James posting his Nazi fantasy's is quite the take maybe keep your fetish to yourself? — catie lord (@tudsgrl) October 23, 2025

I hope someone is compiling clips like this of the NON-VIOLENT LEFT. It doesn't have to be bloody, but the hate is what's driving insane people over the edge. — DeniseVB (@blogho) October 23, 2025

Sounds fascistic there, Jimmy. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) October 23, 2025

He Sounds Authoritarian. — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) October 23, 2025

James is looking and sounding great these days. Must be that steady diet of hatred he feeds on. — Just an ordinary guy (@BTC_Minarchist) October 23, 2025

If it weren't for his bulbous head he'd completely disappear into that oversized sweatshirt he has on.

Yep, James— your imaginings and wishes are exactly why your dullard Dem party is rapidly fracturing and shrinking into nothingness. — James R. Borgstrom (@r_borgstro82257) October 23, 2025

What is their problem? Sheesh. This is unhinged behavior. — Niki (@blueniki) October 23, 2025

Funny how his side talks about how we're Nazis, he's literally asking to treat us like the Nazis did to the Jews. — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) October 23, 2025

That has always been the Democratic mindset, they just hid it better. — Towncrier70 (@towncrier70) October 23, 2025

I think he should try it and see how it goes — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) October 23, 2025

People like @JamesCarville remind me we're still surrounded by boxcar loaders. — Caine (@DrengrCaine) October 23, 2025

Swap out the orange pajamas for striped ones, and he'd be even closer to realizing his Nazi fantasy.

And James can wear a cute little SS uniform while he watches. — Brenda (@paisleylizard1) October 23, 2025

