Adam Kinzinger Demands a List of Those Paying for Ballroom Without the Consent of Congress

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Maybe that's why President Donald Trump had the East Wing demolished — the walls were closing in on him and his cronies. We've already told you about how House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took off his sombrero long enough to appear on MSNBC to issue a "warning" to those funding the construction of the White House ballroom: “These people are going to be held accountable, no matter how long it takes." Yawn … wake us up when the people responsible for the Russian collusion hoax are held accountable.

Jeffries has the muscle to back up his threats. Though he may no longer be a member of Congress, Adam Kinzinger is demanding a list of all the donors to the ballroom without the consent of his former colleagues.

Now that's a good idea. That would be a long list.

Congress actually had a say in that.

If you donated to the destruction of the White House, don't open the door without looking. It could be Kinzinger and Jeffries with his little baseball bat.

Yes, we'd be much more interested in an audit of the billions sent to Ukraine. Maybe pull some strings with your close pal, President Zelensky.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

