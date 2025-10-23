Adam Kinzinger Demands a List of Those Paying for Ballroom Without the Consent of Congress

Maybe that's why President Donald Trump had the East Wing demolished — the walls were closing in on him and his cronies. We've already told you about how House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took off his sombrero long enough to appear on MSNBC to issue a "warning" to those funding the construction of the White House ballroom: “These people are going to be held accountable, no matter how long it takes." Yawn … wake us up when the people responsible for the Russian collusion hoax are held accountable.

Jeffries has the muscle to back up his threats. Though he may no longer be a member of Congress, Adam Kinzinger is demanding a list of all the donors to the ballroom without the consent of his former colleagues.

We need a complete list of who is paying for the ballroom and the destruction of the east wing without congresses consent — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 23, 2025

Sure Mr Private Citizen, I’m sure they’ll give you all that. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) October 23, 2025

What is the legal basis for your assertion that Congress needs to provide its permission, Adam?



Cite to the statute. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) October 23, 2025

Once we get the ActBlue donor list, we'll get right on getting this list over to you. — Byron Crowell (@CrowellByron) October 23, 2025

Honestly, we need a running list of everyone who has complained about the ballroom, so we can mock them later when they attend or even host an event there. — Shannon Nutt (@ShannonNutt) October 23, 2025

Now that's a good idea. That would be a long list.

So you are asking a bunch of us on X? LOLOL if only you knew a Congressman. — 30 Helens Straw Man Co.™️ (@30_Helens_Redux) October 23, 2025

Who’s “we” kemo sabe? “We” don’t need anything. Put your device down, stick your pacifier in, and carry on. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 23, 2025

Right after we get an audit of the money we sent to Zelensky. — MaryVerse (@LStargazer54) October 23, 2025

Congress actually had a say in that.

Elaborate, what does congress have to do with construction work for the executive branch?



Congress doesn't have to approve shit. — Joshua (@FuzzyManStudios) October 23, 2025

Calm down. — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) October 23, 2025

If you donated to the destruction of the White House, don't open the door without looking. It could be Kinzinger and Jeffries with his little baseball bat.

Yes, we'd be much more interested in an audit of the billions sent to Ukraine. Maybe pull some strings with your close pal, President Zelensky.

