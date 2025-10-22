Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's...
Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom A...
Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push i...
Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone...
Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder
Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH...
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering...
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the...
Democrats Planning to Add 'Master' ICE Tracker to Their Website

Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This City

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 22, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, a TikToker admitted that she didn't own a gun, but she couldn't understand why people who are armed weren't just "shooting back" at ICE agents. To shoot back at ICE agents, they'd have to be shooting people. And the only illegal alien we know of who was shot and killed was shot by an anti-ICE sniper outside an ICE detention facility in Dallas.

Advertisement

Here's someone else who makes it clear that he's not calling for violence … he's just making it clear that ICE agents aren't the only ones with guns in the city, and people have every right to defend themselves against masked thugs snatching people off the street.

Fox News reports that this individual is a schoolteacher. We can't confirm that, but in another photo, you can clearly see his "All Power to the Teachers" T-shirt.

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's a great question we've asked repeatedly.

Advertisement

Is it this guy? We wouldn't be surprised.

If it is, then this is true. 

LA Taco reports:

Ron Gochez and Union del Barrio have eyes all over the city. Armed with only megaphones, social media, and an army of tireless and loyal volunteers, their grassroots organizing is outsmarting ICE and protecting L.A.’s streets against deportations.

Why are people with broken brains always studying to be around other people's kids all day?

***

Tags:

GUNS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom Addition
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine
Brett T.
Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push in California
Warren Squire
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic Brett T.
Advertisement