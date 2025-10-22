Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This City

As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, a TikToker admitted that she didn't own a gun, but she couldn't understand why people who are armed weren't just "shooting back" at ICE agents. To shoot back at ICE agents, they'd have to be shooting people. And the only illegal alien we know of who was shot and killed was shot by an anti-ICE sniper outside an ICE detention facility in Dallas.

Here's someone else who makes it clear that he's not calling for violence … he's just making it clear that ICE agents aren't the only ones with guns in the city, and people have every right to defend themselves against masked thugs snatching people off the street.

Fox News reports that this individual is a schoolteacher. We can't confirm that, but in another photo, you can clearly see his "All Power to the Teachers" T-shirt.

WATCH: A school teacher at an anti-ICE protest warns federal agents that they're "not the only ones with guns." pic.twitter.com/O2cyuvFDT9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2025

More Democrat incitement of violence. Hold these people responsible for their crime of incitement of violence and murder. — Steadfast (@MaryForbes14) October 22, 2025

Men like this are dangerous because some stupid kid out there is going to hear him, take this to heart, and get themselves killed. — Matthew Veasey (@MatthewVeasey) October 22, 2025

If you are here illegally and arm yourself with a weapon, that’s a felony. — Dr. JC Howell (@AuthorJCHowell) October 22, 2025

This rhetoric is getting people killed. If anyone on X said this kind of stuff we'd be banned. — Rick Weber (@WeberRic242) October 22, 2025

This is South Central LA, we have guns to"



No one in California can carry guns freely w/o CCW, which in California takes a yr and a half to acquire.



Also, illegal immigrants can not obtain a CCW or pistol permit. So, who exactly is he talking about? — Tyr ✝️ 🎮 🇺🇸 (@RoninIsTyr) October 22, 2025

Proof that the modern educator has moved from teaching grammar to teaching guerrilla warfare. — C. Sallustius (@CSallustius) October 22, 2025

This man is teaching people how to get shot.

If you go for a weapon in the presence of any police officer, not only federal, but ANY law enforcement officer, you will likely be killed. That is a promise not a threat. Ask yourself if it is worth your life?



Do not listen to this… — Amicus Americae (@afrankpuglia) October 22, 2025

He said they had AR-15s.



Not to be taken seriously. — Steve Vanairsdale (@goallind) October 22, 2025

Why is it that most of the rabid ones are school teachers? — Necrodamus (@MetalDispatch) October 22, 2025

Why are 90% of these “activists” always 7th grade social studies teachers? — Unknown (@Tervstone) October 22, 2025

Why are they always teachers? — Tess S (@TessS90890943) October 22, 2025

That's a great question we've asked repeatedly.

This dude is going to get a lot of people killed if they listen to him — Responce DeLeon (@BerryhillRl) October 22, 2025

@DHSgov him saying "I'm not calling for violence" as a precursor to then saying people have guns that they should use to "defend themselves" against ICE agents doesn't cut it. Arrest him, he's calling for people to shoot ICE agents. — BullsGoneWild23 (@BullRun_23) October 22, 2025

The "masked gun men" are federal officers removing the illegal immigrants... How is it that this makes any sense?? This guy is the reason we need to send in the troops. — Brian Di Bella (@briantdibella) October 22, 2025

What he's forgetting is that the officers also have the right to defend themselves. So if they do start shooting, oh boy is it going to get ugly. — Jason Sifford (@jason_sifford) October 22, 2025

Arrest him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2025

Is it this guy? We wouldn't be surprised.

LA high school teacher and California Teachers Association Human Rights Awards Winner for 2025 Ron Gochez https://t.co/mFrLPvFfgG — Mia Bella (@Bella94Mia) October 22, 2025

If it is, then this is true.

He's the leader of the Brown Berets a Mestizo supremacist organization. — David Pringle (@David_M_Pringle) October 22, 2025

LA Taco reports:

Ron Gochez and Union del Barrio have eyes all over the city. Armed with only megaphones, social media, and an army of tireless and loyal volunteers, their grassroots organizing is outsmarting ICE and protecting L.A.’s streets against deportations.

Why are people with broken brains always studying to be around other people's kids all day?

***