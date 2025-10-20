Trump Surprised Third-Rate Intellect Jay Jones Is Still Allowed to Run

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump dipped his toe into Virginia politics and endorsed Winsome Earle-Sears for governor, calling Abigail Spanberger a "disaster," especially after watching her debate performance. The president did so in a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. But what about Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones? Trump had some words for him as well on the flight.

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted the clip, so you know he thinks it somehow makes Trump and not Jones look bad.

Trump on Jay Jones: "You mean the animal that wanted to kill somebody, who should not be allowed to be running for that office? He's a third-rate intellect." pic.twitter.com/NRXFqiF8pd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2025

We're surprised Rupar didn't cut the clip down to the part where the reporter told Trump that Jones said at the debate that he couldn't wait to sue the Trump administration.

💯Pres. Trump hits the nail on the head with “Two Bullets” Jay:



✅Wanted to kill somebody’s children

✅Should not be allowed to be running for AG

✅Can’t imagine anyone voting for him

✅Totally discredited

✅Third-rate intellect



Devastating.

pic.twitter.com/94cRN9kZ9I — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) October 20, 2025

Jay Jones represents the Democrat Party. We know because they won’t condemn him or demand he drop out. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 20, 2025

Trump called him a third-rate intellect — generous, honestly — mdtlion (@mdtlion) October 20, 2025

Big facts — Andrew (@atxreps) October 20, 2025

Trump's right 👍🏻🇺🇸 — Jonathan Caudill (@CaudillJR) October 20, 2025

In a surprising change of pace, it was Jones, not Rupar, who edited the clip down to four seconds to show why Trump was so "afraid" of him.

Trump says he's supporting @JasonMiyaresVA because I'll join the AGs suing him.



He's right – and we're going to win. pic.twitter.com/7HKSOHmaGD — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) October 20, 2025

Jay — when you’ve gotta clip it this short… — C (@RICVirginia85) October 20, 2025

Letitia ran on “getting Trump”. Look where she is now. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — geekenvogue (@geekenvogue) October 20, 2025

Trump's remarks probably won't have any effect on the attorney general's election. Virginia Democrats have refused to denounce his post about putting two bullets in the head of the Republican speaker and urinating on his grave. They're sticking by their third-rate intellect.

***

