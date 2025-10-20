Potential Mass Shooting by Man With 'Mental Challenges' Averted at Atlanta International A...
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho...
Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism
VIP
Learning from Mistakes: The Dangers of Roblox and the Importance of Protecting Our...
'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom...
Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their...
Ted Cruz's PRECISE Legal Term to Describe Abigail Spanberger Protecting Biden's Open Borde...
'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal...
MSNBC's Desperate Live Flop: 'The Free Beacon' Crashes the Party and Exposes...
VIP
WOMP! Trump's Tariff Critics on the Left and in Never Trump Are in...
Trump, Johnson Strong-Arm Schumer: Shutdown Might End This Week?
THIS Is How It's Done! JD Vance's Half-Brother 'Will NOT Be Intimidated' After...
De Niro Tells MSNBC Rural Voters Are Misinformed by Their Media and Stephen...
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His...

Trump Surprised Third-Rate Intellect Jay Jones Is Still Allowed to Run

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 20, 2025
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump dipped his toe into Virginia politics and endorsed Winsome Earle-Sears for governor, calling Abigail Spanberger a "disaster," especially after watching her debate performance. The president did so in a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. But what about Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones? Trump had some words for him as well on the flight.

Advertisement

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted the clip, so you know he thinks it somehow makes Trump and not Jones look bad.

We're surprised Rupar didn't cut the clip down to the part where the reporter told Trump that Jones said at the debate that he couldn't wait to sue the Trump administration.

In a surprising change of pace, it was Jones, not Rupar, who edited the clip down to four seconds to show why Trump was so "afraid" of him.

Recommended

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Trump's remarks probably won't have any effect on the attorney general's election. Virginia Democrats have refused to denounce his post about putting two bullets in the head of the Republican speaker and urinating on his grave. They're sticking by their third-rate intellect.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS JAY JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho Expose a Crisis
justmindy
Potential Mass Shooting by Man With 'Mental Challenges' Averted at Atlanta International Airport
Brett T.
Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism
Grateful Calvin
'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal Troubles
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement Grateful Calvin
Advertisement