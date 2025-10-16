Woman Who ‘Loved’ Charlie Kirk’s Death Arrested for Threatening to Kill Federal Agents

Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 16, 2025
Instagram

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Justice Department has indicted two Antifa members on domestic terrorism charges for an attack on a Texas ICE facility on July 4. They are the first member of Antifa to be charged since President Donald Trump declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

Fox News' Bill Melugin doesn't say that this woman is a member of Antifa, but we're certain they'd accept her as a member.

The post continues:

… federal agents assisting ICE at the Malden, MA courthouse on September 29th, and it was all captured on multiple federal body cams. 

Feds say she also tried to interfere with the arrest. DOJ press release below.

Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that this is a photo of Terrill. (Instagram).

Septum piercing … checks out.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

