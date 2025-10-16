Woman Who ‘Loved’ Charlie Kirk’s Death Arrested for Threatening to Kill Federal Agents

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Justice Department has indicted two Antifa members on domestic terrorism charges for an attack on a Texas ICE facility on July 4. They are the first member of Antifa to be charged since President Donald Trump declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

Fox News' Bill Melugin doesn't say that this woman is a member of Antifa, but we're certain they'd accept her as a member.

BREAKING: A Massachusetts woman has been arrested & charged w/ threatening to kill federal agents who were making an immigration arrest outside of a MA courthouse. Feds say Bethany Abigail Terrill yelled "Charlie Kirk died and we love it! We're coming for you, gonna kill you!" to… pic.twitter.com/G2FJzI8wCw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 16, 2025

The post continues:

… federal agents assisting ICE at the Malden, MA courthouse on September 29th, and it was all captured on multiple federal body cams. Feds say she also tried to interfere with the arrest. DOJ press release below. Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that this is a photo of Terrill. (Instagram).

Septum piercing … checks out.

Septum Ring Theory remains undefeated. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) October 16, 2025

They've been emboldened and these weren't just "remarks". They have the will, the means, and a plan to cause harm. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) October 16, 2025

You lock enough away and be loud about it and this stops. These aren’t revolutionaries, making jewelry on Etsy just became boring. — ragekage (@KG76554) October 16, 2025

Those pesky domestic terrorism charges make finding an ideal executive management position a bit more challenging. — Literally Shaking (@NotThatMarc) October 16, 2025

There's been so much talk of violence by the radical left that all of us would be foolish to just dismiss it. — R T (@RDog861) October 16, 2025

Least shocking thing I’ve heard all day. All you needed to do was post her pic. We would’ve already known the rest. — Mac10Chinstrap🇺🇸 (@Macjoneschin) October 16, 2025

Just look at her, I bet her parents are proud. Another person who has failed at life taking out their personal frustrations on law enforcement. She will take any kind of attention she can get especially negative. — Craig S. (@s1058471) October 16, 2025

Hey Democrats, will you condemn this? 🤔 — Professor Nez (@professornez) October 16, 2025

Interfering with an arrest and threatening agents — this isn’t protest, it’s criminal behavior. Glad it’s on camera. — Aviral (@iaviralgupta) October 16, 2025

Stop obstructing federal operations. Dress up in an inflatable frog costume and hang around an ICE facility to make them look stupid.

