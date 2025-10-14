YouTuber Claims Trump and Netanyahu Signed ‘The Exact Deal Biden Brokered’

VIP
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 14, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Keith Edwards describes himself in his bio as a democracy enjoyer and YouTuber. We've never heard of him, but maybe we're just out of the loop. In any case, as President Trump was facilitating the release of 20 hostages who'd been kidnapped and held by Hamas (and Palestinian citizens) for more than two years, Edwards was claiming on X that President Joe Biden had a peace deal in place, but Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had met at Mar-a-Lago and decided to keep the war going.

"Two months later, they're signing the exact deal Biden brokered." Whatever you say, pal.

There are at least three proposed Community Notes on Edwards' post. Citing PBS NewsHour, one person says that "according to Biden’s envoy, Brett McGurk, Hamas rejected Biden’s ceasefire proposal and refused to agree to releasing Israeli hostages."

As we reported on Monday, Antony Blinken was trying to convince people that Biden had laid the groundwork for Trump's comprehensive peace plan.

It's true. Whoever's posting on Biden's behalf credited Trump for making the peace deal happen.

There really have been some embarrassing displays of cope, and this is one of the worst. If this was "the exact deal Biden brokered," why did Hamas reject it while he was president? It was Hamas that kept turning down ceasefire deals.

***

