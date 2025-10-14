YouTuber Claims Trump and Netanyahu Signed ‘The Exact Deal Biden Brokered’

Keith Edwards describes himself in his bio as a democracy enjoyer and YouTuber. We've never heard of him, but maybe we're just out of the loop. In any case, as President Trump was facilitating the release of 20 hostages who'd been kidnapped and held by Hamas (and Palestinian citizens) for more than two years, Edwards was claiming on X that President Joe Biden had a peace deal in place, but Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had met at Mar-a-Lago and decided to keep the war going.

"Two months later, they're signing the exact deal Biden brokered." Whatever you say, pal.

Joe Biden had a peace deal in place, but then Netanyahu and Trump met in Mar-a-Lago and decided that keeping the war going would benefit them both.



Ten months later, they’re signing the exact deal Biden brokered. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 13, 2025

Hey, @grok ...is this true, or is this cope? — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) October 14, 2025

I’ve seen levels of cope you people wouldn’t believe. https://t.co/T60zKc1pvv pic.twitter.com/84zkHyDiJI — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 14, 2025

There are at least three proposed Community Notes on Edwards' post. Citing PBS NewsHour, one person says that "according to Biden’s envoy, Brett McGurk, Hamas rejected Biden’s ceasefire proposal and refused to agree to releasing Israeli hostages."

As we reported on Monday, Antony Blinken was trying to convince people that Biden had laid the groundwork for Trump's comprehensive peace plan.

Only on X can someone get paid for stupidity. Well done. Capitalize on that small brain of yours. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 14, 2025

Cool story Keith. Can you tell me the one about Biden being a train conductor 😂😂 — coloradosar_stevehart (@coloradosar) October 14, 2025

Lol, even Joe Biden isn't making this claim.



Just absolutely pathetic. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) October 14, 2025

It's true. Whoever's posting on Biden's behalf credited Trump for making the peace deal happen.

The tales you weave are almost Palestinian in nature. — Tom Holman (@TomHolman62) October 14, 2025

Admit it, Trump did something good.



You people are insufferable — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) October 14, 2025

The DNC talking points are out. Apparently all Trump did was broker Biden's deal. Which begs the question why didn't Biden do it a year ago?



Funny how on the flip side, they also claim Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal was due to a deal Trump negotiated. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) October 14, 2025

You don’t have to do this. Just go to rehab. We’re praying for you. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) October 13, 2025

There really have been some embarrassing displays of cope, and this is one of the worst. If this was "the exact deal Biden brokered," why did Hamas reject it while he was president? It was Hamas that kept turning down ceasefire deals.

