Trump Posthumously Awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Rose Garden Ceremony

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk would have turned 32 today. A few days ago, President Donald Trump said that he'd be awarding Kirk the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on his birthday on Tuesday. Trump held the ceremony in the Rose Garden, noting how he'd raced back from the Middle East to be there.

Advertisement

🚨 NOW: President Trump walks Erika Kirk out to the Rose Garden ahead of Charlie Kirk being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom



What an HONOR.

pic.twitter.com/7aoy6nBzCu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 14, 2025

WOW: President Trump awards Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



Thank you, President Trump! pic.twitter.com/4Ykb74deNm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2025

Trump got back from securing peace in the Middle East.



But that didn't stop him from coming home to present posthumously present Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medial of Freedom.



"I would not have missed this moment for anything in the world!" pic.twitter.com/KGaLNA1Us4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2025

"Today we’re here to honor & remember a fearless warrior for liberty, a beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I have ever seen before, & an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality, and highest caliber, The late, great Charlie Kirk." pic.twitter.com/ylN6oXenY9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2025

"Charlie was a champion in every way, he didn't like losing...He loved this country & that's why it's my it’s my privilege to posthumously award Charles James Kirk, our nations highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom." — @POTUS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e60VpdOiHQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2025

Wow.



The President "Raced back halfway around the globe" to make it to Charlie's Birthday.



He says "I would not have missed this moment for anything in the world. Nothing." pic.twitter.com/k0ZmsXsOKA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2025

Accepting the award in his honor was Kirk's wife, Erika.

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, accepts the Presidential Medal of Freedom on his behalf.



Heartbreaking and beautiful.



God bless Erika Kirk. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vMtu7HbX10 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2025

I need a box of Kleenex every time I hear this poor woman speak, especially about her kids. — EyesForTrump (@EyesForTrump) October 14, 2025

God bless Erika Kirk and her and Charlie's children.

God Bless them! 🙏 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 14, 2025

I am praying for this woman today🙏🙏 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) October 14, 2025

Absolutely well deserved.



There’s no one else that deserves it more — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) October 14, 2025

It's hard to believe he's been gone for more than a month. His presence looms large.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.