Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was...
Rep. Steny Hoyer, 86, Taunts 'The Grim Reaper', but This Fossil’s Been Fleecing...
Gavin Newsom Says Trump Is a Wartime President: War Against Women, Latinos, History,...
'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to...
Letitia James's Mortgage Fraud Empire: Allegedly Housing Fugitive Felon Nieces While Prose...
'The Tables Will Turn': Gov. JB Pritzker Warns ICE Agents They May Be...
DHS Car Crash in Chicago Leads to Chaos as Protesters Surround the Area
Defiant Letitia James Raises Fist at Zohran Mamdani Rally as Mortgage Fraud Case...
Gaza's 'Respectable' Citizens: Teacher, Professor and a Doc Starve Hostages While Snacking...
Facebook Removes Large Group Page Doxxing ICE Agents in Chicago After DOJ Outreach
VIP
Legacy Media and Democrats Predicted World War III but Trump Delivered Peace. Will...
One America News Seems to Be the Only Outlet Covering the Pentagon
‘No Kings’ Organizer Says His Protest Movement Is As American As Apple Pie....
Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with...

Trump Posthumously Awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Rose Garden Ceremony

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk would have turned 32 today. A few days ago, President Donald Trump said that he'd be awarding Kirk the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on his birthday on Tuesday. Trump held the ceremony in the Rose Garden, noting how he'd raced back from the Middle East to be there.

Advertisement

Recommended

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting
Brett T.
Advertisement

Accepting the award in his honor was Kirk's wife, Erika.

God bless Erika Kirk and her and Charlie's children.

It's hard to believe he's been gone for more than a month. His presence looms large.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting
Brett T.
'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to Troll Dems' Love For Illegals
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Steny Hoyer, 86, Taunts 'The Grim Reaper', but This Fossil’s Been Fleecing Congress Since Disco Died
justmindy
'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)
Sam J.
DHS Car Crash in Chicago Leads to Chaos as Protesters Surround the Area
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting Brett T.
Advertisement