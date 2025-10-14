Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting

Rep. Steny Hoyer, 86, Taunts 'The Grim Reaper', but This Fossil’s Been Fleecing...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 14, 2025

Remember back in August, when Indian native Harjinder Singh steered his truck to make an illegal U-turn using an ‘Official Use Only’ area on the Florida Turnpike? A minivan collided with the trailer, and the driver and two passengers died. Singh was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. It turned out that Singh was an illegal alien who had obtained a commercial driver’s license in California.

We're not sure which local news station did this sob story with truck driver Vivak Sharma, who went to get his commercial driver's license renewed (we're assuming in California), but was denied thanks to new rules that limit CDLs to American citizens and US residents.

Can he read English? That's kind of important when you're doing long hauls on the interstate.

He's been here for 10 years and has a court date next year to argue his claim for asylum from … India? What's he being persecuted for there? What hasn't his family fled?

"… English is the BARE MINIMUM."

Transportation Secretary Sean Suffy weighed in:

We've noticed that the U.K. uses the term "asylum seekers" to describe all of its illegal immigrants. It's taken 11 years for this guy to have a court rule on his bogus asylum claim?

***

