Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting

Remember back in August, when Indian native Harjinder Singh steered his truck to make an illegal U-turn using an ‘Official Use Only’ area on the Florida Turnpike? A minivan collided with the trailer, and the driver and two passengers died. Singh was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. It turned out that Singh was an illegal alien who had obtained a commercial driver’s license in California.

We're not sure which local news station did this sob story with truck driver Vivak Sharma, who went to get his commercial driver's license renewed (we're assuming in California), but was denied thanks to new rules that limit CDLs to American citizens and US residents.

Non US citizens are suddenly not able to renew their CDLs after the Trump administration closed loopholes that Gavin Newsom’s California was exploiting.



The DOT is singling out California for what it calls "gross negligence." It says more than 25% of CDLs given to noncitizens or… pic.twitter.com/lf4z0u6bSH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 13, 2025

>Guy has been in the country ten years and can’t speak a word of English



>Is sending his money out of the country back to India



This is their sob story? https://t.co/6umvCc9ckn — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) October 13, 2025

>8 years being here

>cant even muster up basic English

>claiming asylum from a country not at war

>sending his money back to India

>on our streets hauling 80k lbs

They all have to go back — HowlingHemorrhoids (@DeadlessHick) October 13, 2025

Can I just point out that English is 1 of the 2 nationally recognized languages of India & that “Sharma” is a Hindu Brahmin surname? How can he not speak English & what possible asylum claim can he be making? — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) October 13, 2025

Can he read English? That's kind of important when you're doing long hauls on the interstate.

The key words in this interview are where he mentions sending money home to India. The asylum claims are all bullshit. They come here to drive trucks and send what they make back home. When they return they live off of what they earned here. Start taxing remittances now. — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🥷 (@supertrucker) October 13, 2025

What is he seeking asylum for? India is a democracy. Asylum claims out of there are fraud. You can tell it’s a fraud his family still lives there and they clearly are not having any issues



Also, how has he been here for 10 years and can’t speak English? — GOUD Maragani (@goud4utah) October 13, 2025

I am sick and tired of these fake asylum seekers. He needs to go back. — Cat Nihon (@CatNihon) October 13, 2025

He's been here for 10 years and has a court date next year to argue his claim for asylum from … India? What's he being persecuted for there? What hasn't his family fled?

This driver has been in the U.S. for TEN YEARS and does not know enough English to qualify for a trucking license.



This is exactly why @SecDuffy ordered @FMCSA to crack down on English proficiency standards.



Do you want to drive on American roads? Being able to understand… https://t.co/YJvxNGbrzh — USDOT Rapid Response (@USDOTRapid) October 14, 2025

"… English is the BARE MINIMUM."

Transportation Secretary Sean Suffy weighed in:

Crocodile tears for a man who has spent a decade in our country but couldn’t be bothered to learn our language.



Our new rules will keep you and your family SAFE on America’s roads! https://t.co/alMR2VhmnA — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) October 14, 2025

Ten years, he had TEN YEARS to learn English. He’s been seeking asylum for ten years? Court case is NEXT YEAR, year 11! He’s been working a good paying job, as a trucker, for 8 years! His biggest worry is he won’t have money to send back to his family in India.



Broken system — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) October 14, 2025

Companies know. Confiscate the trucks. This would stop tomorrow. — Jeff Knight (@Jffknight) October 14, 2025

He's been here for 10 years and is "applying for asylum." There are many, many, countless more like him and foreign and domestic companies that love the new indentured servant/slave laborers. How is asylum fraud being adressed? — YawningCat (@yawning_yawn) October 14, 2025

We've noticed that the U.K. uses the term "asylum seekers" to describe all of its illegal immigrants. It's taken 11 years for this guy to have a court rule on his bogus asylum claim?

