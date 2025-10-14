Facebook Removes Large Group Page Doxxing ICE Agents in Chicago After DOJ Outreach

'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

It was earlier this month that the Apple Store took down the app ICEBlock, which allowed users to report ICE sightings and raids to help illegal aliens escape justice, and also endanger agents enforcing the law. The recent deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas was the last straw, and now the app is gone.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that, at the request of the Justice Department, Facebook took down a large group page that was being used to dox and target ICE agents in Chicago.

The post continues: 

… just for doing their jobs. The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement.

Reason reporter Billy Binion seems to think it's quite hypocritical for the Justice Department to "engage" with tech companies after the Biden administration was sued for pressuring social media platforms to censor stories.

Isn't there something illegal about interfering with and impeding official federal law enforcement operations?

We suppose the question is exactly what Bondi means by "outreach." Did the DOJ just make Facebook aware that a group was violating its terms of service by doxxing people to incite violence against them?

***

