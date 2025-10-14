Facebook Removes Large Group Page Doxxing ICE Agents in Chicago After DOJ Outreach

It was earlier this month that the Apple Store took down the app ICEBlock, which allowed users to report ICE sightings and raids to help illegal aliens escape justice, and also endanger agents enforcing the law. The recent deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas was the last straw, and now the app is gone.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that, at the request of the Justice Department, Facebook took down a large group page that was being used to dox and target ICE agents in Chicago.

Today following outreach from @thejusticedept, Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target @ICEgov agents in Chicago.



The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 14, 2025

The post continues:

… just for doing their jobs. The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement.

They will immediately open up other accounts and start again. These are highly motivated open border, anti-US government extremists. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2025

Reason reporter Billy Binion seems to think it's quite hypocritical for the Justice Department to "engage" with tech companies after the Biden administration was sued for pressuring social media platforms to censor stories.

What an amazing admission. Republicans sued Biden—and went to the Supreme Court—for pressuring social media companies to censor content. This is...exactly that. So many people only care about the First Amendment when they aren't in power. https://t.co/nNgqzWpuiA — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 14, 2025

ICE agents are public servants funded by the taxpayer. Posting where their raids are is perfectly legal—even if you understandably find it distasteful. The First Amendment does not only apply to content that makes you feel good. That's...the point. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 14, 2025

"Censoring COVID content is different than censoring where ICE raids are!" What speech is good vs. bad is in the eye of who is evaluating, which is why we have the First Amendment. If you don't believe in protecting gross expression, then you don't believe in free speech. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 14, 2025

Isn't there something illegal about interfering with and impeding official federal law enforcement operations?

Their families are being threatened. Doxing is not posting about a raid. Which still puts the public at risk. And the idiots who chose to show up. This is not the same as censoring a study that shows a bandana won’t stop Covid. Or that lockdowns are stupid. Nice try tho. https://t.co/d5eOoLHEsb — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 14, 2025

Removing pages used for doxxing ICE officials to target them with harassment and violence is not at all comparable to Biden pressuring social media companies to censor users posting ‘Masks don’t work!’ and ‘Keep schools open!’



Dude…it’s not even close. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 14, 2025

Not at all the same.



Doxxing people is the first step at violence against them. — Vince G (@VinceGalilei) October 14, 2025

Inciting violence against federal agents is indeed not protected by the First Amendment. — MJ (@futuredci) October 14, 2025

So you favor doxxing and otherwise endangering law enforcement? — MingieBret (@MingieBret) October 14, 2025

No, Billy, it was pressuring social-media to take down "vaccine hesitancy" content. In many cases, truthful information was censored as disinformation. Are you truly unaware of this? How can you possibly describe as "exactly that"? SM was censoring endlessly for other reasons. pic.twitter.com/MimAOfNtjf — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) October 14, 2025

"This is...exactly that"

No...no it is not. — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) October 14, 2025

I can see why you would conflate censoring your political opponents with stopping violent rioters from doxxing law enforcement. — Michelle Pemberton (@shellpem) October 14, 2025

Such a false equivalence. — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) October 14, 2025

There just might be a difference between censoring anti-government speech and actively promoting breaking the law. — Rallenac (@rallenac) October 14, 2025

Transparently announcing to the public how and why they worked to stop criminals from abusing Meta’s own terms of service by targeting LEOs with violence is good actually.



Nothing like the Biden admin’s fascist dictates that would’ve never been made public if Trump had lost. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 14, 2025

We suppose the question is exactly what Bondi means by "outreach." Did the DOJ just make Facebook aware that a group was violating its terms of service by doxxing people to incite violence against them?

