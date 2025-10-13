John Leguizamo Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day With a 'Take Down of the Monster Columbus'

Hey, everyone, we were going to apologize for missing Indigenous Peoples' Day on Sunday, but it turns out it's today, Monday, October 13. Rep. Mark Pocan (he/him/his) of Wisconsin recognized the day by posting a land acknowledgement of his state and urging us to remember that while we can't erase the past, we can acknowledge it and work toward justice. What are you going to do? Give the land back, or just open school board and city council meetings with land acknowledgements?

Today we honor National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, recognizing the rich cultures, history, and continued resilience of Native and Indigenous communities.



We can’t erase the past. We must acknowledge it and work toward justice. pic.twitter.com/Dwd13Skfns — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) October 13, 2025

Today we honor this guy 👇 pic.twitter.com/Fz5SNX9RVJ — Mark 🇺🇸 (@Marek_1776) October 13, 2025

It’s Columbus Day — HowlingHog (@HowlingHog) October 13, 2025

The reason we thought it was Sunday is that actor John Leguizamo wished us a happy Indigenous Peoples' Day on Sunday, and posted a video demonstrating what a monster Christopher Columbus really was.

Happy indigenous peoples day! Take down of the monster Columbus! pic.twitter.com/W8ywuZRfzA — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) October 13, 2025

John is sad because European culture replaced a culture that practiced cannibalism and human sacrifice.



Cheer up, John, you can still eat your own flesh. We won't stop you. — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 13, 2025

Hey John, your so embroiled in the hyperbole that you do not even realize, no Columbus, no John Leguizamo, no Hollywood, no career, and you would not be able to turn into the pretentious asshole you have become. — Christian Vaughn (@Krevlob) October 13, 2025

No people are "indigenous" to the Americas. Some people just happened to travel here sooner than others. — Melissa Sebree AKA Your Mother (@MelissaSebree) October 13, 2025

There may be a tribe or two left on the planet stuck without the culture you benefit from, John. How about go find one of those and preach your crap to them?



Happy Columbus Day, you pitiful little whiner. — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) October 13, 2025

We didn't steal the land. We conquered it. We took it and continue to hold it by force of arms. It is ours now. pic.twitter.com/jW1H1CsZAA — David Giuffre 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@brainclawbase) October 13, 2025

Long live Columbus. The reason we’re all here. The reason you have a device to send your post to this app that also exists because of colonization. Get over it. — 𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖈 (@ArchaicMachine) October 13, 2025

Columbus was good. Colonizing was a net good for all of the world.



You're career is a product of colonization. — 9mmPreacher (@preacher9mm) October 13, 2025

Liberals want to "work toward justice" with empty gestures like swapping Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day. They're never giving back the land.

You are as dumb as it gets.



History lesson. Columbus didn’t set off to find the new world. He thought he was going to discover a faster way to Asia.



It created the start of Western Civilization at a place that was primitive and 500 years behind the rest of the world. — JeffBo (@JeffBoChicago) October 13, 2025

The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf won't be celebrating Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day. He makes the case for Explorer's Day.

President Joe Biden has managed this national divide by marking both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day in separate White House proclamations. But rather than divide up for rival civic holidays, Americans should come together for a compromise celebration: World Explorers’ Day. If the word explorer makes you think, fondly or angrily, about a group of 15th- and 16th-century European seafarers––Vasco da Gama, Juan Ponce de León, Ferdinand Magellan––you’re thinking too narrowly. The urge to explore propelled the earliest humans to leave Africa, the nomads who crossed the Bering Strait, and the seafarers who settled the Polynesian islands. It drove Leif Erikson, Ibn Battuta, Zheng He, Amelia Earhart, Jacques Cousteau, Yuri Gagarin, and Neil Armstrong.

We'd have no objection to World Explorer's Day. Just don't hold it on Columbus Day.

