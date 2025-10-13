John Leguizamo Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day With a 'Take Down of the Monster Columbus'

VIP
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 13, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Hey, everyone, we were going to apologize for missing Indigenous Peoples' Day on Sunday, but it turns out it's today, Monday, October 13. Rep. Mark Pocan (he/him/his) of Wisconsin recognized the day by posting a land acknowledgement of his state and urging us to remember that while we can't erase the past, we can acknowledge it and work toward justice. What are you going to do? Give the land back, or just open school board and city council meetings with land acknowledgements?

The reason we thought it was Sunday is that actor John Leguizamo wished us a happy Indigenous Peoples' Day on Sunday, and posted a video demonstrating what a monster Christopher Columbus really was.

Liberals want to "work toward justice" with empty gestures like swapping Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day. They're never giving back the land.

The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf won't be celebrating Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day. He makes the case for Explorer's Day.

President Joe Biden has managed this national divide by marking both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day in separate White House proclamations. But rather than divide up for rival civic holidays, Americans should come together for a compromise celebration: World Explorers’ Day.

If the word explorer makes you think, fondly or angrily, about a group of 15th- and 16th-century European seafarers––Vasco da Gama, Juan Ponce de León, Ferdinand Magellan––you’re thinking too narrowly. The urge to explore propelled the earliest humans to leave Africa, the nomads who crossed the Bering Strait, and the seafarers who settled the Polynesian islands. It drove Leif Erikson, Ibn Battuta, Zheng He, Amelia Earhart, Jacques Cousteau, Yuri Gagarin, and Neil Armstrong.

We'd have no objection to World Explorer's Day. Just don't hold it on Columbus Day.

