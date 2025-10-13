Egyptian President Thanks Trump for Bringing Peace, Presents Him the 'Order of the Nile'

As we reported the other day, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's running against President Donald Trump in 2028, posted simply, "What a loser," when the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to someone other than Trump. The winner of the prize did dedicate it to Trump, though. And even if he missed out on it this year, Trump isn't returning to the United States without any accolades.

As we reported earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Monday that Trump would receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, the highest civilian award bestowed by Israel. Not too shabby. And Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praised Trump for bringing peace to the Middle East and awarded him the "Order of the Nile," Egypt's highest state honor.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praises President Trump for bringing peace to the Middle East.



"You are the only one who is able to bring about peace and achieve peace.”



pic.twitter.com/8ihr1pJAD0 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 13, 2025

The "Order of the Nile" presented to President Donald Trump by the president of Egypt, the country's highest state honor, for negotiating peace between Israel and Hamas.



It is a collar made of solid gold covered in pharaonic engravings, representing wealth and endurance,… pic.twitter.com/psvtggGv3I — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 13, 2025

The post continues:

… protection from evil, and prosperity brought by the Nile. "Those who receive it shall be saluted upon their death."

In all my life, I never once thought we’d see a day where both Israel and Egypt gave a U.S. president their highest civilian awards. On the same day, no less. @realDonaldTrump 🔥 — Cathy the Braves Girl⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) October 13, 2025

Well he's never taking that off. https://t.co/JKS7r9DFGE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2025

Ha!

😂. And its value is up 3% on the day. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 13, 2025

Washington D.C. pyramid construction begins in 3...2...1... — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) October 13, 2025

He's gonna need to issue a MAGA hat in those colors so he doesn't clash. — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) October 13, 2025

He'll be golfing with it on this weekend. — RoyEMunson9 (@RoyEMunson9) October 13, 2025

He deserves to. He can keep it in a display case next to the Nobel he'll win next year.

Better than the Nobel pic.twitter.com/5tWfBZCbi7 — DunX (@NatalieDunlevey) October 13, 2025

