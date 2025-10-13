Egyptian President Thanks Trump for Bringing Peace, Presents Him the 'Order of the Nile'

Actor Martin Sheen Laughably Lectures Trump on How to Be President Because He...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we reported the other day, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's running against President Donald Trump in 2028, posted simply, "What a loser," when the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to someone other than Trump. The winner of the prize did dedicate it to Trump, though. And even if he missed out on it this year, Trump isn't returning to the United States without any accolades.

As we reported earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Monday that Trump would receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, the highest civilian award bestowed by Israel. Not too shabby. And Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praised Trump for bringing peace to the Middle East and awarded him the "Order of the Nile," Egypt's highest state honor.

The post continues:

… protection from evil, and prosperity brought by the Nile.

"Those who receive it shall be saluted upon their death."

Ha!

He deserves to. He can keep it in a display case next to the Nobel he'll win next year.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

