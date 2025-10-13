But Wait, There's More: 13-Year-Old Arrested for Unknown Reasons and Turned Over to ICE

Earlier, we reported on the story of liberals passing around a photo of a 6-year-old girl being arrested by ICE. It turns out she was 27 years old and was stopped months ago by the Clark County Sheriff's Department for walking into oncoming traffic. ICE wasn't involved at all. Still, the post fooled a lot of people.

Advertisement

Now, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, is sharing the story of a 13-year-old boy who was arrested by the police for no reason and then turned over to ICE, which sent him to a Virginia detention facility.

This makes NO SENSE. A 13-year-old was arrested by local police for unknown reasons, and then turned over to ICE, which is detaining him far away from his mother — who is going through immigration court, has an asylum application on file, and is legally authorized to work. https://t.co/nZoI1E3E6s pic.twitter.com/2b3Zab7T68 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 13, 2025

Someone make it make sense! How about if Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin steps in (again) with the context missing from the Boston Globe article.

Here are the facts: he posed a public safety threat with an extensive rap sheet including violent assault with a dangerous weapon, battery, breaking and entering, destruction of property.



He was in possession of a firearm and 5-7 inch knife when arrested. https://t.co/RSkgKUnGTS — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 13, 2025

NOW does it make sense? Do your research before you waste your time and words on a 13 year old criminal with a rap sheet. You lose whatever creditability you might have had @ReichlinMelnick....if that's something you even care about. — LTforReal (@LT66236) October 13, 2025

Yeah for “no reason” — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) October 13, 2025

Reichlin-Melnick just reposted a Boston Globe article. Blame them for leaving out all of the pertinent information.

Is that all? Sounds like a future productive citizen to me! — LG in crAZytown (@AzMenagerie) October 13, 2025

It’s amazing how different the story sounds when you don’t ignore the inconvenient facts. — Laurence with a U (@Laurence5905) October 13, 2025

Good lord. Glad he’s being held — Essix Ranch (@EssixRanch6) October 13, 2025

How did he get a carry permit with that rap sheet? — Better Scotusblog (@BetterScotus) October 13, 2025

Well that is a little different then. — Joshua Gibson (@gibbler_the) October 13, 2025

Aaron is a paid Anti American activist who wants highly dangerous illegal aliens to be allowed to stay inside our country. — Stevenson 🇺🇸 (@Stevenson1776oo) October 13, 2025

Advertisement

Ahh the compassionate left, championing violent criminals and their rights at the expense of everyone else — Soldier in Cara’s HC Army (@whackamolio) October 13, 2025

Another dangerous illegal alien off the streets 👍 🇺🇸



Another hyphenated liberal douche bag in support of criminals 👎 — 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧 (@ChaseBraun0311) October 13, 2025

Excellent now get the get their parents and siblings — GWashington (@washingto71132) October 13, 2025

He's obviously a gang member. If his mother had done her job, this wouldn't be happening. — QueenBoudica (@QueenBoudi61198) October 13, 2025

Deport him with "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. They can start a chapter of MS-13 in their new country.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.