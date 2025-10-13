But Wait, There's More: 13-Year-Old Arrested for Unknown Reasons and Turned Over to ICE

VIP
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 13, 2025
imgflip

Earlier, we reported on the story of liberals passing around a photo of a 6-year-old girl being arrested by ICE. It turns out she was 27 years old and was stopped months ago by the Clark County Sheriff's Department for walking into oncoming traffic. ICE wasn't involved at all. Still, the post fooled a lot of people.

Now, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, is sharing the story of a 13-year-old boy who was arrested by the police for no reason and then turned over to ICE, which sent him to a Virginia detention facility.

Someone make it make sense! How about if Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin steps in (again) with the context missing from the Boston Globe article.

Reichlin-Melnick just reposted a Boston Globe article. Blame them for leaving out all of the pertinent information.

Deport him with "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. They can start a chapter of MS-13 in their new country.

***

