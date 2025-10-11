Rachel Bitecofer: Name One Legal Ruling Biden Ignored

Proud Resister Says ‘To Be American Is to Be Antifa’
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 11, 2025
Twitter

Rachel Bitecofer is a Democratic strategist whose X bio reads, "This account kills fascism." That's cute, but she's not a nice person. She joked about how we'll know when President Donald Trump is really dead — MAGA will commit mass suicide because they can't live in a world without "Herr Trump."

Bitecofer set herself up for a beating on Friday by asking for the name of one legal ruling that President Joe Biden ignored. Ask and ye shall receive.

Biden bragged that the Supreme Court tried to stop his student loan forgiveness plan, but he went ahead with it anyway. "The Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn’t stop me," he said.

Go to Google and do a little research.

***

 

