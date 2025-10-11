Rachel Bitecofer: Name One Legal Ruling Biden Ignored

Rachel Bitecofer is a Democratic strategist whose X bio reads, "This account kills fascism." That's cute, but she's not a nice person. She joked about how we'll know when President Donald Trump is really dead — MAGA will commit mass suicide because they can't live in a world without "Herr Trump."

Bitecofer set herself up for a beating on Friday by asking for the name of one legal ruling that President Joe Biden ignored. Ask and ye shall receive.

Oh fuck off. Name one legal ruling Biden ignored. Did you know history goes back further than 5 years ago? What are you, 20? Go read some actual books — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) October 10, 2025

Here’s four off the top of my head:



- Biden v Nebraska

- Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard

- Alabama Association of Realtors v HHS

- Missouri v Biden



This you? The seed oils must’ve eaten through your pre-frontal cortex. https://t.co/OaKubPf7zT pic.twitter.com/iCkUoSPIo2 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 11, 2025

He gave student loan forgiveness even after SCOTUS ruled he couldn’t. Easy. — anonhamster (@anonhamster1) October 11, 2025

Never mind reading some actual books, You apparently can’t remember the last five years.😂 — Misty Lee (@Ladysailor12) October 11, 2025

Is this a joke? Alabama vs HHS, Biden v Nebraska, Students for Fair Admissions vs Harvard, OSHA v Biden, Missouri v Biden, TX v Biden — Kings.Oilers.5-peat (@boodad12) October 11, 2025

You should delete this. It shows how truly ignorant you are. — RPM007 🇺🇸✝️ (@RPM00777) October 11, 2025

Biden bragged that the Supreme Court tried to stop his student loan forgiveness plan, but he went ahead with it anyway. "The Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn’t stop me," he said.

Biden on student loan cancellation: “The Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn't stop me." pic.twitter.com/ZomPnhTU1k — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 22, 2024

Go to Google and do a little research.

